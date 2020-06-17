Alovéa Partners with Operation Underground Railroad

DALLAS, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alovéa is excited to announce it will be partnering with Operation Underground Railroad (O.U.R.) by providing advanced immune support products through its Buy 1, Nourish 2TM social giving platform, part of Alovéa's HOPE Movement. Officially started in 2016, the HOPE Movement has already donated over 25 million nourishment servings to medically fragile children throughout the world.



"We are thrilled to begin our collaboration and support for O.U.R. and these children," said Alovéa CEO Sam Caster. "There may be no worse injustice in the world than child trafficking. The entire executive team and our Alovéa Social Business Partners in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan are blessed to play our unique role in their recovery process."



Alovéa intends to donate tens of thousands of servings to the O.U.R. aftercare centers in both Uganda and Ghana, each of which is caring for 500-600 children that have been rescued from the child sex trafficking industry.



"We're excited about all the children that will be blessed by this resource! It could not have come together at a better time," stated Jessica Mass, Manager of O.U.R. After Care.



The donations of the company's proprietary Alovéa AE (Acemannan Extract) will be distributed via MannaRelief, one of Alovéa's founding nonprofit organizations.



"This unique and patented aloe vera nutritional powder has been provided to children for advanced immune support in over 80 countries across the globe since 1999," said Caster.

