Alpha Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

BRISTOL, Tenn., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE: AMR), a leading U.S. supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry, today reported results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021.



Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 June 30, 2020 Net loss(2) $(18.6) $(32.7) $(81.7) Net loss(2) per diluted share $(1.01) $(1.78) $(4.47) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $39.9 $28.9 $7.1 Operating cash flow(3) $(6.3) $(19.1) $79.0 Capital expenditures(3) $(17.6) $(20.4) $(41.5) Tons of coal sold(2) 4.0 4.1 3.9

1. These are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA is included in tables accompanying the financial schedules.

2. From continuing operations.

3. Includes discontinued operations.

"This has been a very challenging year for the coal industry, whether dealing with the pandemic or navigating the disruption of the coal supply resulting from the dispute between Australia and China; however, our team at Alpha stayed focused and disciplined. While we didn't have any greater insights or vision into the markets than others as we started the year, we believed that if we continued our efforts to modernize our coal operations with newer and more efficient mines, streamline decision making and allocate capital for projects that support our diversified product offerings to meet customer demands, we would be rewarded for those efforts when the markets rebounded," said David Stetson, Alpha's chair and chief executive officer. "As we look to the back half of the year and into the promising 2022 markets, we think those efforts are beginning to pay off. The capital investments we made over the past several years have matured, and the diversity of our product offerings continues to provide us with optionality in the marketplace, where demand remains high. With increased pricing and strong margins, we plan to build our cash balance and take aggressive steps to pay down our existing debt."

Financial Performance

Alpha reported a net loss from continuing operations of $18.6 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, for the second quarter 2021. In the first quarter 2021, the company had a net loss from continuing operations of $32.7 million or $1.78 per diluted share.

Total Adjusted EBITDA was $39.9 million for the second quarter, compared with $28.9 million in the first quarter 2021.

Coal Revenues



(millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Met Segment $376.8 $359.9 All Other $16.6 $25.6





Met Segment (excl. freight & handling)(1) $312.5 $299.9 All Other (excl. freight & handling)(1) $16.5 $25.2



Tons Sold (millions)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Met Segment 3.7 3.7 All Other 0.3 0.4

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal revenues which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Coal Sales Realization (1)



(per ton)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Met Segment $83.38 $82.00 All Other $60.45 $61.59

1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

In the second quarter our net realized pricing for the Met segment was $83.38, however, our export sales into markets not tied to Australian indices averaged $101.80 per ton for the quarter. "Alpha has long standing contractual arrangements that have historically provided us with excellent margins and access to the one of the fastest growing markets for Met coal. Those arrangements are tied to Australian indices, which resulted in net realizations of $67.77 in the second quarter, weighing down our overall net realizations," Andy Eidson, Alpha's president and chief financial officer, said. "It is important to note that the Australian premium hard coking coal index has increased nearly 60% from the average during the second quarter, with the current pricing of approximately $215 per metric ton bringing it in line with Atlantic Basin pricing. Approximately 21% of our met production at the midpoint of full-year guidance is unpriced and should benefit from this improved pricing environment in the back half of the year."

The table below provides a breakdown of our Met segment coal sold in the second quarter by pricing mechanism, illustrating the contrast between Australian and Atlantic pricing found in the average realization for the quarter.



(in millions, except per ton data) Met Segment Sales Three months ended June 30, 2021

Tons Sold Coal Revenues Realization/ton(1) % of Met Tons Sold Export - Other Pricing Mechanisms 1.2 $125.8 $101.80 37% Domestic 1.2 $103.6 $87.98 35% Export - Australian Indexed 0.9 $63.3 $67.77 28% Total Met Coal Revenues 3.3 $292.8 $87.45 100% Thermal Coal Revenues 0.4 $19.7 $49.36

Total Met Segment Coal Revenues (excl. freight & handling)(1) 3.7 $312.5 $83.38



1. Represents Non-GAAP coal sales realization which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

Cost of Coal Sales



(in millions, except per ton data)

Three months ended

June 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Cost of Coal Sales $346.8 $347.4 Cost of Coal Sales (excl. freight & handling/idle)(1) $273.8 $279.9





(per ton) Met Segment(1) $69.94 $71.72 All Other(1) $42.77 $43.05

1. Represents Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton which is defined and reconciled under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Results of Operations."

"The transition from higher cost and lower efficiency mines to our new mines such as Road Fork 52 and Lynn Branch enabled us to maintain our costs near the lower end of guidance," said Jason Whitehead, executive vice president and chief operating officer. In the second quarter, the company's Met segment cost of coal sales improved to an average of $69.94 per ton, down from $71.72 in the prior quarter.

Cost of coal sales for the All Other category dropped slightly as well to $42.77 in the second quarter as compared to an average cost of $43.05 in the first quarter.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

"Alpha posted another solid quarter of financial performance, especially in light of the lingering headwinds from the weak Australian indices that limited our overall realizations for the period," said Eidson. "While our cash balance decreased during the quarter due primarily to inventory build, our total liquidity increased by $24 million."

"Subsequent to the quarter end, we made a $21 million payment to eliminate the West Virginia Lexington Coal Company (LCC) note a year ahead of schedule and, after the negotiated return of $14 million of related surety collateral, at a lower net cash outflow than was previously expected. This early extinguishment of a legacy liability is further evidence of our commitment to strategically reducing debt and strengthening the company's balance sheet," Eidson said.

Cash used in operating activities for the second quarter of 2021 was $6.3 million, compared to the prior period in which cash used in operating activities was $19.1 million. Cash used in operating activities includes discontinued operations. Second quarter 2021 capital expenditures were $17.6 million compared to $20.4 million in capital expenditures for first quarter.

As of June 30, 2021, Alpha had $72.3 million in unrestricted cash and $134.8 million in restricted cash, deposits and investments. Total long-term debt, including the current portion of long-term debt as of June 30, 2021, was $579.7 million. At the end of the second quarter, the company had total liquidity of $132.3 million, which represents an increase of over 20% compared to our total liquidity at the end of the first quarter, including cash and cash equivalents of $72.3 million and $60.0 million in unused availability under the Asset-Based Revolving Credit Facility (ABL). The future available capacity under the ABL is subject to inventory and accounts receivable collateral requirements and the maintenance of certain financial ratios. As of June 30, 2021, the company had no borrowings and $128.8 million in letters of credit outstanding under the ABL.





Operational Update

As part of Alpha's ongoing portfolio optimization efforts, the company is adding a fourth section at the Road Fork 52 mine, increasing its potential production of Low Volatile coal at a mine that has exceeded productivity expectations since its inception. Developing the fourth section at Road Fork 52 will require a modest amount of capital for the 2021 year, and we are raising our capital expenditures guidance as a result. Given the current market landscape and the tightness of existing coal supply, we believe this is a beneficial investment to bring additional incremental tonnage online before the end of the calendar year.

The company is considering other potential bolt-on or development projects for the near term, all of which would require modest projected capital expenditures. More information will be provided if these projects advance.

"On the whole, our mines performed well in the second quarter, reducing Met segment cost of sales by nearly $2 per ton and continuing robust production levels, leading us to slightly increase production guidance for the full year," said Whitehead. "In addition to maintaining strong operational fundamentals, we continually look for opportunities to incrementally add value or improve our existing processes. In our view, the fourth section at Road Fork is not only a prudent use of capital with a payback expected in less than six months, but also it enables us to put some extra Alpha tons into a tight market."

2021 Full-Year Guidance Adjustments

The company is increasing its 2021 operating guidance with coal shipments now expected to be in the range of 15.6 million tons to 17.5 million tons, up from the prior range of 14.8 million to 16.2 million tons. Met segment volume is expected to be between 14.3 million to 15.8 million tons, up from the prior range of 13.5 million to 14.5 million tons. Within the Met segment, pure metallurgical coal shipments for the year are expected to be between 13.0 million to 14.0 million tons, up from the prior range of 12.5 million to 13.0 million tons, and incidental thermal shipments in this segment are expected to be between 1.3 million to 1.8 million tons, up from the prior range of 1.0 million to 1.5 million tons. Our volume expectations for the All Other category remain unchanged at the previously issued guidance range of 1.3 million tons to 1.7 million tons.

For 2021, Alpha has committed and priced approximately 79% of its metallurgical coal within the Met segment at an average price of $89.78 per ton and 98% of thermal coal in the Met segment at an average expected price of $52.68 per ton. In the All Other category the company is fully committed and priced at an average price of $59.66 per ton.

The company's 2021 Met segment cost of coal sales per ton remains unchanged and is expected to be between $68.00 and $74.00 and our All Other category is expected to be in the range of $45.00 to $49.00 per ton.

The company is updating its SG&A guidance from the prior range of $44 million to $49 million to a new range of $48 million to $52 million, excluding non-recurring expenses and non-cash stock compensation, reflecting a market-driven increase in accrued incentive compensation. Our overall 2021 capital expenditures guidance is also being updated from the prior range of $75 million to $95 million to a new range of $88 million to $98 million because of the Road Fork 52 expansion. Depreciation, depletion and amortization guidance is expected to be between $125 million and $145 million for the year. Cash interest expense guidance is unchanged in the range of $51 million and $55 million.



2021 Guidance in millions of tons Low High Metallurgical 13.0

14.0

Thermal 1.3

1.8

Met Segment 14.3

15.8

All Other 1.3

1.7

Total Shipments 15.6

17.5







Committed/Priced1,2,3 Committed Average Price Metallurgical - Domestic

$87.86

Metallurgical - Export

$91.24

Metallurgical Total 79 % $89.78

Thermal 98 % $52.68

Met Segment 81 % $85.30

All Other 100 % $59.66







Committed/Unpriced1,3 Committed

Metallurgical Total 18 %

Thermal 2 %

Met Segment 17 %

All Other 4 %







Costs per ton4 Low High Met Segment $68.00

$74.00

All Other $45.00

$49.00







In millions (except taxes) Low High SG&A5 $48

$52

Idle Operations Expense $24

$30

Cash Interest Expense $51

$55

DD&A $125

$145

Capital Expenditures $88

$98

Tax Rate — % 5 %

Based on committed and priced coal shipments as of July 26, 2021 . Committed percentage based on the midpoint of shipment guidance range. Actual average per-ton realizations on committed and priced tons recognized in future periods may vary based on actual freight expense in future periods relative to assumed freight expense embedded in projected average per-ton realizations. Includes estimates of future coal shipments based upon contract terms and anticipated delivery schedules. Actual coal shipments may vary from these estimates. Note: The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include freight and handling costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts freight and handling costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Excludes expenses related to non-cash stock compensation and non-recurring expenses.

Conference Call

The company plans to hold a conference call regarding its second quarter 2021 results on August 6, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time. The conference call will be available live on the investor section of the company's website at https://investors.alphametresources.com/investors . Analysts who would like to participate in the conference call should dial 866-235-9918 (domestic toll-free) or 412-542-4110 (international) approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.



About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE: AMR) is a Tennessee-based mining company with operations across Virginia and West Virginia. With customers across the globe, high-quality reserves and significant port capacity, Alpha reliably supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. For more information, visit www.AlphaMetResources.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The discussion below contains "non-GAAP financial measures." These are financial measures which either exclude or include amounts that are not excluded or included in the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("U.S. GAAP" or "GAAP"). Specifically, we make use of the non-GAAP financial measures "Adjusted EBITDA," "non-GAAP coal revenues," "non-GAAP cost of coal sales," "non-GAAP coal margin," and "Adjusted cost of produced coal sold." We use Adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of our segments and allocate resources to the segments. Adjusted EBITDA does not purport to be an alternative to net income (loss) as a measure of operating performance or any other measure of operating results or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. We use non-GAAP coal revenues to present coal revenues generated, excluding freight and handling fulfillment revenues. Non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal revenues divided by tons sold. We use non-GAAP cost of coal sales to adjust cost of coal sales to remove freight and handling costs, depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (excluding the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions), accretion on asset retirement obligations, amortization of acquired intangibles, net, and idled and closed mine costs. Non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of coal sales divided by tons sold. Non-GAAP coal margin per ton for our coal operations is calculated as non-GAAP coal sales realization per ton for our coal operations less non-GAAP cost of coal sales per ton for our coal operations. We also use Adjusted cost of produced coal sold to distinguish the cost of captive produced coal from the effects of purchased coal. The presentation of these measures should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.

Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to supplement GAAP results to provide a more complete understanding of the factors and trends affecting the business than GAAP results alone. The definition of these non-GAAP measures may be changed periodically by management to adjust for significant items important to an understanding of operating trends and to adjust for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of our core operating performance. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts to evaluate the Company's operating performance. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentations of these measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and can differ significantly from company to company depending on long-term strategic decisions regarding capital structure, the tax jurisdictions in which companies operate, and capital investments.

Included below are reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures.

ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020 Revenues:













Coal revenues $ 393,458



$ 353,115



$ 778,910



$ 754,575

Other revenues 1,817



825



2,618



2,169

Total revenues 395,275



353,940



781,528



756,744

Costs and expenses:













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 346,763



335,267



694,191



669,487

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 27,304



47,069



55,742



94,685

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,648



6,569



13,296



13,208

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,553



1,881



6,422



2,392

Asset impairment and restructuring —



20,498



(561)



54,207

Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation, depletion and amortization shown separately above) 14,645



12,028



29,627



27,509

Total other operating (income) loss:













Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 3,157



(2,052)



6,333



(17,049)

Other income (3,608)



(45)



(4,833)



(713)

Total costs and expenses 397,462



421,215



800,217



843,726

Loss from operations (2,187)



(67,275)



(18,689)



(86,982)

Other (expense) income:













Interest expense (17,962)



(19,316)



(35,952)



(37,492)

Interest income 104



5,530



268



6,498

Equity loss in affiliates (384)



(1,047)



(518)



(1,790)

Miscellaneous income (loss), net 1,847



395



3,613



(321)

Total other expense, net (16,395)



(14,438)



(32,589)



(33,105)

Loss from continuing operations before income taxes (18,582)



(81,713)



(51,278)



(120,087)

Income tax (expense) benefit (8)



(33)



(3)



2,155

Net loss from continuing operations (18,590)



(81,746)



(51,281)



(117,932)

Discontinued operations:













Loss from discontinued operations before income taxes (401)



(156,555)



(638)



(160,177)

Loss from discontinued operations (401)



(156,555)



(638)



(160,177)

Net loss $ (18,991)



$ (238,301)



$ (51,919)



$ (278,109)

















Basic and diluted loss per common share:













Loss from continuing operations $ (1.01)



$ (4.47)



$ (2.78)



$ (6.45)

Loss from discontinued operations (0.02)



(8.55)



(0.04)



(8.77)

Net loss $ (1.03)



$ (13.02)



$ (2.82)



$ (15.22)

















Weighted average shares – basic and diluted 18,438,699



18,304,853



18,416,946



18,275,382



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,337



$ 139,227

Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $175 and $293 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 206,693



145,670

Inventories, net 144,416



108,051

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 108,515



106,252

Current assets - discontinued operations 2,157



10,935

Total current assets 534,118



510,135

Property, plant, and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization of $418,677 and $382,423 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 357,152



363,620

Owned and leased mineral rights, net of accumulated depletion and amortization of $45,505 and $35,143 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 452,887



463,250

Other acquired intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $32,286 and $25,700 as of June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 81,610



88,196

Long-term restricted cash 92,758



96,033

Other non-current assets 134,781



149,382

Non-current assets - discontinued operations 9,477



9,473

Total assets $ 1,662,783



$ 1,680,089

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 29,404



$ 28,830

Trade accounts payable 97,938



58,413

Acquisition-related obligations – current 22,866



19,099

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 154,067



140,406

Current liabilities - discontinued operations 7,101



12,306

Total current liabilities 311,376



259,054

Long-term debt 550,263



553,697

Acquisition-related obligations - long-term 11,972



20,768

Workers' compensation and black lung obligations 231,029



230,081

Pension obligations 198,549



218,671

Asset retirement obligations 140,840



140,074

Deferred income taxes 483



480

Other non-current liabilities 28,444



28,072

Non-current liabilities - discontinued operations 27,496



29,090

Total liabilities 1,500,452



1,479,987

Commitments and Contingencies





Stockholders' Equity





Preferred stock - par value $0.01, 5.0 million shares authorized, none issued —



—

Common stock - par value $0.01, 50.0 million shares authorized, 20.8 million issued and 18.4 million outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 20.6 million issued and 18.3 million outstanding at December 31, 2020 208



206

Additional paid-in capital 782,586



779,424

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (100,321)



(111,985)

Treasury stock, at cost: 2.4 million shares at June 30, 2021 and 2.3 million shares at December 31, 2020 (107,694)



(107,014)

Accumulated deficit (412,448)



(360,529)

Total stockholders' equity 162,331



200,102

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,662,783



$ 1,680,089



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Amounts in thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (51,919)



$ (278,109)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation, depletion and amortization 55,742



103,727

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,422



2,961

Accretion of acquisition-related obligations discount 723



2,227

Amortization of debt issuance costs and accretion of debt discount 6,480



7,389

Mark-to-market adjustment for acquisition-related obligations 6,333



(17,049)

Gain on disposal of assets (4,878)



(755)

Asset impairment and restructuring (561)



217,882

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 13,296



14,679

Employee benefit plans, net 5,744



10,605

Deferred income taxes 3



33,032

Stock-based compensation 3,162



3,121

Equity loss in affiliates 518



1,790

Other, net (220)



92

Changes in operating assets and liabilities (66,296)



(22,654)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (25,451)



78,938

Investing activities:





Capital expenditures (38,039)



(91,090)

Proceeds on disposal of assets 6,801



1,285

Purchases of investment securities (15,470)



(18,607)

Maturity of investment securities 7,766



10,653

Capital contributions to equity affiliates (1,895)



(2,416)

Other, net 35



47

Net cash used in investing activities (40,802)



(100,128)

Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on debt —



57,500

Principal repayments of debt (6,159)



(29,559)

Principal repayments of notes payable (1,362)



(574)

Principal repayments of financing lease obligations (1,002)



(1,614)

Debt issuance costs (226)



—

Common stock repurchases and related expenses (680)



(155)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (9,429)



25,598

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (75,682)



4,408

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 244,571



347,680

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 168,889



$ 352,088



The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows.



As of June 30,

2021

2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 72,337



$ 238,438

Short-term restricted cash (included in prepaid expenses and other current assets) 3,794



3,720

Long-term restricted cash 92,758



109,930

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows $ 168,889



$ 352,088



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION (Amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended June 30,

March 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

June 30, 2020

2021

2020 Net loss from continuing operations $ (32,691)



$ (18,590)



$ (81,746)



$ (51,281)



$ (117,932)

Interest expense 17,990



17,962



19,316



35,952



37,492

Interest income (164)



(104)



(5,530)



(268)



(6,498)

Income tax (benefit) expense (5)



8



33



3



(2,155)

Depreciation, depletion and amortization 28,438



27,304



47,069



55,742



94,685

Non-cash stock compensation expense 2,184



979



1,044



3,163



3,122

Mark-to-market adjustment - acquisition-related obligations 3,176



3,157



(2,052)



6,333



(17,049)

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,648



6,648



6,569



13,296



13,208

Asset impairment and restructuring (1) (561)



—



20,498



(561)



54,207

Management restructuring costs (2) —



—



—



—



940

Loss on partial settlement of benefit obligations —



—



63



—



1,230

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 3,869



2,553



1,881



6,422



2,392

Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,884



$ 39,917



$ 7,145



$ 68,801



$ 63,642



(1) Asset impairment and restructuring for the three months ended March 31, 2021 and the six months ended June 30, 2021 was primarily comprised of a credit to restructuring expense as a result of the strategic actions announced during the second quarter of 2020 and subsequent changes to severance and employee-related benefits. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, asset impairment and restructuring charges were recorded as a result of weakening coal market conditions and the strategic actions with respect to two thermal coal mining complexes.

(2) Management restructuring costs are related to severance expense associated with senior management changes during the three months ended March 31, 2020.



ALPHA METALLURGICAL RESOURCES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RESULTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 359,893



$ 25,559



$ 385,452

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (60,011)



(369)



(60,380)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 299,882



$ 25,190



$ 325,072

Tons sold 3,657



409



4,066

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 82.00



$ 61.59



$ 79.95













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 325,895



$ 21,533



$ 347,428

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,536



1,723



28,259

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,385



3,263



6,648

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,051



(182)



3,869

Total Cost of coal sales $ 359,867



$ 26,337



$ 386,204

Less: Freight and handling costs (60,011)



(369)



(60,380)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (26,536)



(1,723)



(28,259)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,385)



(3,263)



(6,648)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (4,051)



182



(3,869)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,603)



(3,556)



(7,159)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,281



$ 17,608



$ 279,889

Tons sold 3,657



409



4,066

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 71.72



$ 43.05



$ 68.84



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 359,893



$ 25,559



$ 385,452

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (359,867)



(26,337)



(386,204)

GAAP Coal margin $ 26



$ (778)



$ (752)

Tons sold 3,657



409



4,066

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 0.01



$ (1.90)



$ (0.18)













GAAP Coal margin $ 26



$ (778)



$ (752)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 26,536



1,723



28,259

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,385



3,263



6,648

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 4,051



(182)



3,869

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,603



3,556



7,159

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 37,601



$ 7,582



$ 45,183

Tons sold 3,657



409



4,066

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 10.28



$ 18.54



$ 11.11



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839



$ 16,619



$ 393,458

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (64,329)



(117)



(64,446)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 312,510



$ 16,502



$ 329,012

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 83.38



$ 60.45



$ 81.82













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 331,239



$ 15,524



$ 346,763

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686



1,438



27,124

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377



3,271



6,648

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635



(82)



2,553

Total Cost of coal sales $ 362,937



$ 20,151



$ 383,088

Less: Freight and handling costs (64,329)



(117)



(64,446)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (25,686)



(1,438)



(27,124)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,377)



(3,271)



(6,648)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,635)



82



(2,553)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (4,790)



(3,732)



(8,522)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120



$ 11,675



$ 273,795

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 69.94



$ 42.77



$ 68.09



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 376,839



$ 16,619



$ 393,458

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (362,937)



(20,151)



(383,088)

GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902



$ (3,532)



$ 10,370

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 3.71



$ (12.94)



$ 2.58













GAAP Coal margin $ 13,902



$ (3,532)



$ 10,370

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 25,686



1,438



27,124

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,377



3,271



6,648

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,635



(82)



2,553

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 4,790



3,732



8,522

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 50,390



$ 4,827



$ 55,217

Tons sold 3,748



273



4,021

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 13.44



$ 17.68



$ 13.73



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 316,319



$ 36,796



$ 353,115

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (54,852)



(4,634)



(59,486)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 261,467



$ 32,162



$ 293,629

Tons sold 3,204



649



3,853

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 81.61



$ 49.56



$ 76.21













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 297,266



$ 38,001



$ 335,267

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,779



7,953



46,732

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,551



3,018



6,569

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,759



(878)



1,881

Total Cost of coal sales $ 342,355



$ 48,094



$ 390,449

Less: Freight and handling costs (54,852)



(4,634)



(59,486)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (38,779)



(7,953)



(46,732)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (3,551)



(3,018)



(6,569)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (2,759)



878



(1,881)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (3,906)



(3,961)



(7,867)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 238,508



$ 29,406



$ 267,914

Tons sold 3,204



649



3,853

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 74.44



$ 45.31



$ 69.53



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 316,319



$ 36,796



$ 353,115

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (342,355)



(48,094)



(390,449)

GAAP Coal margin $ (26,036)



$ (11,298)



$ (37,334)

Tons sold 3,204



649



3,853

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (8.13)



$ (17.41)



$ (9.69)













GAAP Coal margin $ (26,036)



$ (11,298)



$ (37,334)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 38,779



7,953



46,732

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 3,551



3,018



6,569

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 2,759



(878)



1,881

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 3,906



3,961



7,867

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 22,959



$ 2,756



$ 25,715

Tons sold 3,204



649



3,853

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 7.17



$ 4.25



$ 6.67



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 736,732



$ 42,178



$ 778,910

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (124,340)



(486)



(124,826)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 612,392



$ 41,692



$ 654,084

Tons sold 7,405



682



8,087

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 82.70



$ 61.13



$ 80.88













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 657,134



$ 37,057



$ 694,191

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 52,222



3,161



55,383

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,762



6,534



13,296

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,686



(264)



6,422

Total Cost of coal sales $ 722,804



$ 46,488



$ 769,292

Less: Freight and handling costs (124,340)



(486)



(124,826)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (52,222)



(3,161)



(55,383)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (6,762)



(6,534)



(13,296)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (6,686)



264



(6,422)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (8,393)



(7,288)



(15,681)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 524,401



$ 29,283



$ 553,684

Tons sold 7,405



682



8,087

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 70.82



$ 42.94



$ 68.47



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 736,732



$ 42,178



$ 778,910

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (722,804)



(46,488)



(769,292)

GAAP Coal margin $ 13,928



$ (4,310)



$ 9,618

Tons sold 7,405



682



8,087

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 1.88



$ (6.32)



$ 1.19













GAAP Coal margin $ 13,928



$ (4,310)



$ 9,618

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 52,222



3,161



55,383

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 6,762



6,534



13,296

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 6,686



(264)



6,422

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 8,393



7,288



15,681

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 87,991



$ 12,409



$ 100,400

Tons sold 7,405



682



8,087

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 11.88



$ 18.20



$ 12.41



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 678,722



$ 75,853



$ 754,575

Less: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues (108,516)



(8,377)



(116,893)

Non-GAAP Coal revenues $ 570,206



$ 67,476



$ 637,682

Tons sold 6,531



1,271



7,802

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton $ 87.31



$ 53.09



$ 81.73













Cost of coal sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) $ 590,324



$ 79,163



$ 669,487

Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 80,501



13,493



93,994

Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,087



6,121



13,208

Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,340



(2,948)



2,392

Total Cost of coal sales $ 683,252



$ 95,829



$ 779,081

Less: Freight and handling costs (108,516)



(8,377)



(116,893)

Less: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) (80,501)



(13,493)



(93,994)

Less: Accretion on asset retirement obligations (7,087)



(6,121)



(13,208)

Less: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net (5,340)



2,948



(2,392)

Less: Idled and closed mine costs (8,063)



(8,323)



(16,386)

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 473,745



$ 62,463



$ 536,208

Tons sold 6,531



1,271



7,802

Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales per ton $ 72.54



$ 49.14



$ 68.73



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Coal revenues $ 678,722



$ 75,853



$ 754,575

Less: Total Cost of coal sales (per table above) (683,252)



(95,829)



(779,081)

GAAP Coal margin $ (4,530)



$ (19,976)



$ (24,506)

Tons sold 6,531



1,271



7,802

GAAP Coal margin per ton $ (0.69)



$ (15.72)



$ (3.14)













GAAP Coal margin $ (4,530)



$ (19,976)



$ (24,506)

Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production (1) 80,501



13,493



93,994

Add: Accretion on asset retirement obligations 7,087



6,121



13,208

Add: Amortization of acquired intangibles, net 5,340



(2,948)



2,392

Add: Idled and closed mine costs 8,063



8,323



16,386

Non-GAAP Coal margin $ 96,461



$ 5,013



$ 101,474

Tons sold 6,531



1,271



7,802

Non-GAAP Coal margin per ton $ 14.77



$ 3.94



$ 13.01



(1) Depreciation, depletion and amortization - production excludes the depreciation, depletion and amortization related to selling, general and administrative functions.



Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,281



$ 17,608



$ 279,889

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (18,264)



—



(18,264)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 244,017



$ 17,608



$ 261,625

Produced tons sold 3,424



409



3,833

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 71.27



$ 43.05



$ 68.26



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 262,120



$ 11,675



$ 273,795

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (24,642)



—



(24,642)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 237,478



$ 11,675



$ 249,153

Produced tons sold 3,497



273



3,770

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 67.91



$ 42.77



$ 66.09



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 238,508



$ 29,406



$ 267,914

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (22,932)



(9)



(22,941)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 215,576



$ 29,397



$ 244,973

Produced tons sold 2,895



648



3,543

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 74.46



$ 45.37



$ 69.14



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 524,401



$ 29,283



$ 553,684

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (42,906)



—



(42,906)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 481,495



$ 29,283



$ 510,778

Produced tons sold 6,921



682



7,603

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 69.57



$ 42.94



$ 67.18



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Met

All Other

Consolidated Non-GAAP Cost of coal sales $ 473,745



$ 62,463



$ 536,208

Less: cost of purchased coal sold (53,266)



(902)



(54,168)

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold $ 420,479



$ 61,561



$ 482,040

Produced tons sold 5,859



1,258



7,117

Adjusted cost of produced coal sold per ton (1) $ 71.77



$ 48.94



$ 67.73



(1) Cost of produced coal sold per ton for our operations is calculated as non-GAAP cost of produced coal sold divided by produced tons sold.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 (In thousands, except for per ton data) Tons Sold

Coal Revenues

Non-GAAP Coal sales realization per ton

% of Tons Sold Total Export - other pricing mechanisms 1,236



$ 125,823



$ 101.80



37 % Domestic 1,178



103,643



$ 87.98



35 % Export - Australian indexed 934



63,300



$ 67.77



28 % Total Met segment - met coal 3,348



$ 292,766



$ 87.45



100 % Met segment - thermal coal 400



19,744



$ 49.36





Total Met segment Coal revenues 3,748



312,510



$ 83.38





All Other Coal revenues 273



16,502



$ 60.45





Non-GAAP Coal revenues 4,021



$ 329,012



$ 81.82





Add: Freight and handling fulfillment revenues —



64,446









Coal revenues 4,021



$ 393,458











