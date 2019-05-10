Alpha Connector Presents a Three Day Event Called Bezzii

MIAMI, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Connector (Trendmore, LLC), Karen Vaughan, Brandvertize, LLC, Serge Jean, Master Tax & Lien Solutions and Dr E. Lance McCarthy (Global 1000 Miami) is producing a three-day event series for investment, networking with an anti-gun violence movement initiative. The event series is called Bezzii.

Global 1000 Miami

Observing the happenings in our country regarding the rampant gun violence activity, Alpha Connector decided to produce a series of events to bring attention to this plight. In addition, they also noticed the need for more connectivity in business between people from different industries and backgrounds. People from diverse backgrounds are usually meeting at their own industry type events but were not connecting enough otherwise. This event series will bring the industry types together over 3 days of networking and true business connectivity.

The first two events will be an Investment Summit then a cocktail party held on Thursday, June 20th in the morning and evening respectively at the Penthouse at Riverside Wharf in Brickell, Miami. On Friday, June 21st we will have a luncheon and then an evening soiree on a private island. On Saturday, June 22nd there will be another private networking party to close out the event series.

The investment summit and luncheon will feature topics such as how to do business with athletes, how to do business with South Americans, investment opportunities that are trending right now, a business pitch for investment event similar to "Shark Tank", and why Brickell is the center for business in Miami.

Invited guests include athletes, musicians, actors, politicians, and special guests, and sponsors coming from all over the U.S. and even have an investment group coming from Brazil in support of this event series. Also, in attendance will be local singers, a fashion designer, an artist and a saxophonist, featured to perform in support of the anti-gun violence movement.

Special thanks to the event sponsors: Off Market World Realty, LLC, Life EV, Amari Mitchell BESPOKE, Wendy L. Frierson (realtor), HMN BIZ, Miami Brickell Chamber of Commerce, Best Rest USA, Privatised Banking and Chef Balo.

You can learn more at www.Bezzii.com for sponsorship opportunities and event details.

Alpha Connector is an experiential event marketing and consulting company based in Miami.

