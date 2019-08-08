Alpha Generation Announces New Partnership with Hitachi and Teases 'Exciting Reveal'

NOTTINGHAM, England, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Value-added IT security distributor Alpha Generation Distribution (part of the 4SEC Group) has announced a new partnership with Hitachi Europe Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

Focusing on biometrics and Hitachi's proven finger vein technology, the partnership promises to bring something entirely new to market later this year.

"We're delighted to be working with Hitachi, but it's the technology that really has our attention," says Grahame Smee, Group Managing Director at 4SEC Group. "What we're launching is something built for today's market and real end-user demand – and we think it'll have a significant impact on security. We're looking forward to working with Hitachi to guide the product through the UK channel and take it to our reseller network in the coming months."

With a proven heritage in biometrics, Hitachi understands the nuances of the technology and, crucially, its application. In a landscape where security specialists agree that passwords alone are increasingly ineffective, biometrics offer the best of both worlds. They can dramatically bolster security and authentication, while making the process easier and more convenient for end users who are fatigued with the demands of staying secure.

With this goal in mind, Hitachi is working to deliver on the vision of a simpler and more secure future.

"The time is right for the next era in biometrics," says Ravi Ahluwalia, General Manager at Security Business Group, Hitachi Europe Ltd. "We're in the unique position of having proven technology, already trusted in areas like banking, and the drive to make that technology more accessible and practical in a business setting. The missing piece was a distributor with the reach and channel expertise we need for a successful launch – and we found that in Alpha Generation."

To find out more about Hitachi Europe Ltd., visit http://www.digitalsecurity.hitachi.eu/

To find out more about Alpha Generation Distribution, visit www.alpha-gen.co.uk

About Hitachi Europe Ltd.

Hitachi Europe Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501, "Hitachi") is headquartered in Maidenhead, UK. The company is focused on its Social Innovation Business - delivering innovations that answer society's challenges. Hitachi Europe and its subsidiary companies offers a broad range of information & telecommunication systems; rail systems, power and industrial systems; industrial components & equipment; automotive systems, digital media & consumer products and others with operations and research & development Laboratories across EMEA.

Visit: www.hitachi.eu

About Alpha Generation Distribution Ltd

Alpha Generation Distribution is a 4SEC Group company providing value-added distribution to the UK IT channel. Founded in May 2013, it has a strong background in IT distribution and specialises in proactive security solutions. Alpha Generation works on a foundation of product knowledge, channel building, marketing support and personal expertise to deliver tangible value to the channel.

Visit: www.alpha-gen.co.uk

