Alpha Group Celebrates Spongebob Squarepants' 20th Anniversary With Fresh Line Of Imaginative, Unique Toys

SpongeBob SquarePants has emerged as a global pop culture phenomenon since first premiering on Nickelodeon in July 1999. The series has been the most-watched animated program for more than 17 consecutive years, is seen in over 208 countries and translated in more than 55 languages. The year-long 20 th anniversary celebration – The Best Year Ever – includes a series of collaborations with designers, artists and retailers, experiential events, an on-air special and more.

Alpha Group will unveil the new product line at North American International Toy Fair, February 16-21 (booth #2965). Merchandise begins rolling onto retail shelves in Spring 2019. Product lines include:

COLLECTIBLE VINYL FIGURES - Designed for the older fan that has grown up with SpongeBob and now enjoys collecting figures from their favorite nostalgic shows.

Masterpiece Memes - 8-inch collectible vinyl figures bring to life fan-favorite show and movie moments that have now become some of the most popular viral memes. Featuring exceptional details and window packaging for collector displays, the Spring Masterpiece Memes figures include Mocking SpongeBob, Imaginaaation SpongeBob, Surprised Patrick, Spongegar and Handsome Squidward. For Ages 6+, SRP: $19.99

SpongePop CulturePants - The 4.5-inch vinyl collectible figures celebrate and capture iconic pop culture in a unique SpongeBob way. The Spring line includes B-Movie SpongeBob, Patrick and Dr. Plankton, based on the horror episodes from the show, as well as Old-Timey SpongeBob, Patrick and Squidward in an all-new timeless style inspired by the golden age of animation. For ages 6+, SRP: $9.99

Spongesicles - These Fall 2019 vinyl figures look just like the real SpongeBob ice pops you buy at your local ice cream truck, except they won't melt! With four unique designs – three of them with a melted look and one perfect – which will you get? Includes removable stand. For Ages 6+, SRP: $9.99

NICKELODEON SLIME - For the first time ever, two Nickelodeon favorites come together for an epic experience, as now SpongeBob and friends get "slimed" with official Nickelodeon Slime!

Slimeez with Nickelodeon Slime - Experience the world of Bikini Bottom like never before with SpongeBob Slimeez Figures! Load each 3-inch figure with Nickelodeon Slime (included), push and watch the ooey gooey Slime ooze through the figures. Six figures arrive on shelves this Spring, each packaged with 2oz. Slime and collectible SpongeBob cube for the ultimate blind package experience. Will you find the rare Gold SpongeBob Slimeez? Seven figures debut in Fall. Ages 6+, SRP: $6.99

Plankton's Slimetory - Get even messier with the all-new Plankton's Slimetory playset. Featuring three colors of Nickelodeon Slime and an exclusive SpongeBob Slimeez figure, kids can mix slime colors and fling it on SpongeBob by using the catapult! Ages 6+, SRP: $19.99

TOYS WITH A TWIST - Totally wacky ways to play with SpongeBob with your friends!

StretchPants - Play with SpongeBob in a crazy new way! Stretch his arms and legs to activate over 20 unique silly sounds and phrases from SpongeBob himself! Parents, siblings and friends can join in the fun by grabbing an arm and a leg. Keep pulling to hear what he will say next! The more you pull, the funnier he gets! Available this Spring. Ages 4+, SRP: $24.99

Giggle Blaster - SpongeBob is silly and wacky and now kids can be too with the SpongeBob-styled Giggle Blaster. Featuring a real working periscope, the fun-themed blaster sprays aerosol party string (included) and shouts over 15 SpongeBob phrases and sounds. Packaged with one can of aerosol party string, and compatible with most standard size cans, the Giggle Blaster arrives in Fall. Ages 6+, SRP: $19.99

NOVELTY COLLECTIBLES - Young-and-old alike will dig playing with the novelty collectibles!

SpongeHeads - Dress up as your favorite SpongeBob SquarePants characters with the 20-inch soft, inflatable headwear! Made to fit most kid and adults heads, SpongeHeads allow fans of all ages to show off their favorite characters in a silly fashion-statement! Let the party begin! Available Spring 2019. Ages 6+, SRP: $12.99

ALL-NEW PLUSH CHARACTERS - From 4-inch clip-on collectibles, 6-inch minis and an assortment of interactive and squeezable plush, new SpongeBob SquarePants plush roll out beginning this Spring.

Mini Plush - Bring Bikini Bottom to the toy collection with these soft, 6-inch Mini Plush friends! These adorable little SpongeBob characters are perfect for play and display. Six characters debut in Spring. Ages 4+, SRP: $7.99

Exsqueeze Me Plush - The 8-inch Exsqueeze Me Interactive Plush burp and fart! Fans will love to squeeze and laugh with these soft, plush pals. Coming in two waves, each featuring SpongeBob and Patrick: Spring 2019 and Fall 2019. Ages 4+, SRP: $14.99

Huggable Plush - A new huggable plush of favorite SpongeBob characters arrive this Fall including Doe Eye SpongeBob, SpongeBob with Glasses, Patrick and Plankton. Ages 4+, SRP: $19.99

SpongeBob LaughPants- Celebrate SpongeBob SquarePants' 20th anniversary with the soft, huggable joke-telling +17-inch plush. Among his many jokes and wacky sounds: "How did Patrick do on his bubble test?" "He blew it!" Featuring articulated arms and hips, and premium material including real pleather shoes and belt, SpongeBob LaughPants debuts in Fall. Ages 6+, SRP: $39.99

