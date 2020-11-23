Alpha Health Earns Designation as a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2020

"We are thrilled to be Great Place to Work-Certified™," says Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO at Alpha Health. "We are especially proud that 97 percent of our employees say Alpha Health is a great place to work compared to the typical company score of 59 percent. Our team is composed of complementary experts from many different fields. We've built a unique, cohesive culture that empowers everyone to use their personal superpowers as we solve incredibly complex problems together. We are pleased and humbled that our employees have such a high degree of confidence in our leadership team and that 100 percent of our employees say that their work makes a difference. We know that when our team has a high-trust experience every day they are more productive, drive better business results, and provide the best possible experience to our customers."

"We congratulate Alpha Health, on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Alpha Health

At Alpha Health we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone. The first Unified Automation™ company for healthcare, Alpha Health uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for healthcare revenue cycle management. Alpha Health's proprietary Unified Automation™ technology operates within a healthcare system's existing electronic health record and revenue cycle infrastructure. Alpha Health's Unified Automation™ brings together the best of people, data and technology to efficiently, accurately and autonomously navigate the complex state of medical reimbursement in the United States. This enables health systems to reduce their cost of care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. Alpha Health is based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.alphahealth.com.

