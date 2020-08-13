Alpha Health Named to the 2020 CB Insights Digital Health 150 -- List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Alpha Health recognized for achievements in healthcare revenue cycle management automation

Alpha Health

Aug 13, 2020, 10:12 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named Alpha Health to its second annual Digital Health 150 ranking, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world.

The 2020 Digital Health 150 cohort highlights startups that are reimagining the lines of the traditional healthcare experience across 12 categories, from Virtual Care Delivery and Clinical Trials, to Drug Discovery and Specialty Care. Countries represented this year include Canada, China, Israel, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others.

"This year's Digital Health 150 is our most global ever, covering the best private healthcare companies from 17 countries. Beyond geographic diversity, these companies are innovating across the entire healthcare value chain, spanning technologies that benefit pharma & biotech companies, to payers, hospitals, insurers, and more," said CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal. "Last year's Digital Health 150 winners saw numerous exits and went on to raise nearly $5 billion in investor financing after being recognized. We look forward to seeing the success of this year's class of the best in digital health." 

"Alpha Health was founded to bridge divides and restore trust in healthcare by modernizing our industry's financial infrastructure," said Malinka Walaliyadde, co-founder and CEO of Alpha Health. "It's a big job and we're just getting started. We've seen tremendous momentum in our first 18 months of operations and it's an honor to be included in the CB Insights Digital Health 150."

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from hundreds of applications based on several factors including patent activity, investor quality, news sentiment analysis, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, partnerships, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The Mosaic Score, based on CB Insights' algorithm, measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies to help predict a company's momentum.

Financial complexity in healthcare with countless codes and complicated steps for billing and reimbursement drives up billions in wasted healthcare spending each year. At Alpha Health, we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters, and our mission is to remedy the financial complexity that is crippling healthcare in the U.S. Our team developed new machine learning-based approaches and built technology from the ground up that is purpose-built to automate healthcare revenue cycle operations. Our solution, Unified Automation, enables health systems to decrease their cost of care so they can be better stewards of every healthcare dollar.

Quick facts on the 2020 Digital Health 150:

  • The 2020 Digital Health 150 startups have raised over $20B in funding across 600+ deals from 900+ unique investors.
  • The list includes 12 unicorns (companies that have reached a valuation of $1B+) focused on a diverse range of digital health solutions, including telehealth, insurance, and robotic surgical systems.
  • Many have formed partnerships with key industry players like the American Heart Association, Cigna, and Mount Sinai Health System.

The Digital Health 150 Companies (in alphabetical order):

About CB Insights
At CB Insights, we believe the most complex strategic business questions are best answered with facts.  We are a machine intelligence company that synthesizes, analyzes and visualizes millions of documents to give our clients fast, fact-based insights. Serving the majority of the Fortune 100, we give companies the power to make better decisions, take control of their own future, and capitalize on change.

About Alpha Health
At Alpha Health, we believe every dollar spent on healthcare matters because healthcare matters to everyone. The first Unified Automation company for healthcare, Alpha Health, uses the same machine learning approaches that made driverless cars possible to provide health systems with a single solution for revenue cycle management. Alpha Health's Unified Automation brings together the best of people, data, and technology to efficiently, accurately, and autonomously navigate the complex state of medical reimbursement in the United States. This enables health systems to reduce the cost of care and be better stewards of the healthcare dollar. Alpha Health is based in the heart of Silicon Valley. Learn more at www.alphahealth.com.

