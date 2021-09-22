Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Doubles Its Goal With Record-Setting $2.1 Million Raised in Support of HBCUs

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated® is proud to announce that the sorority set a new record and raised more than $2.1 million in one day to benefit our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Alpha Kappa Alpha's annual HBCU Impact Day on September 20 far exceeded the goal, as the country's first Black sorority received online donations and checks from local AKA chapters, private donors, and corporate matching dollars from across the globe.

"In the fourth and final year of our HBCU Impact Day Initiative, I am pleased, honored, and excited to report that we have doubled our giving, exceeding the $2 million mark, an historic moment for Alpha Kappa Alpha, our members, other donors, and the institutions that will benefit from these funds," says Dr. Glenda Glover, AKA international president and chief executive officer. "This means even more support for them – our HBCUs!"

"We started this journey in 2018 with a goal of raising $1 million in one day. Certainly, unchartered territory," explains Dr. Glover, who is also president of her alma mater Tennessee State University. "We had the audacity to believe we could raise $1 million in one day. We did it then, as well as in 2019 and 2020, in fact, exceeding our million-dollar goal! And, in 2021, to raise more than $2.1 million is simply phenomenal."

HBCU Impact Day is one part of a four-year $10 million fundraising goal set by Dr. Glover under the HBCU for Life: A Call to Action initiative. Glover implemented the program when she took over leadership of the sorority in 2018. Aimed at promoting HBCUs by encouraging students to attend and matriculate through these institutions, members were asked to lead the charge in helping to secure fiscal sustainability and success for accredited HBCUs around the country. The sorority has successfully reached and surpassed the $1 million goal each year of its million dollar in one day fundraising initiative.

At its recent virtual international convention in July, the AKA Educational Advancement Foundation presented $1.6 million in unrestricted endowment funds in the amount of $50,000 to the following HBCUs: Alabama A&M University, Alabama State University, Bethune-Cookman University, Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science, Claflin University, Clark Atlanta University, Clinton College, Florida A&M University, Hampton University, Howard University, Interdenominational Theological Center, Jackson State University, Johnson C. Smith University, Meharry Medical College, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, Morgan State University, Morris College, North Carolina A&T State University, Prairie View A&M University, Simmons College of Kentucky, Southwestern Christian College, Spelman College, Texas Southern University, Tuskegee University, University of Maryland Eastern Shore, University of the District of Columbia, University of the Virgin Islands, Virginia State University, Virginia Union University, Winston-Salem State University, and Xavier University of Louisiana. Receiving endowments of $12,500 were Bishop State Community College, Coahoma Community College, and Shorter College.

In the past two years, all other four-year, accredited HBCUs received from $50,000 to $100,000 in endowment contributions. The first check was provided to Bennett College to support its fundraising efforts associated with accreditation.

"Most people are unaware of the significant contributions these legacy institutions continue to make in our cities and throughout the country, including graduating 22% of all African Americans with bachelor's degrees, nearly 80% of all African-American judges, and 50% of all Black lawyers," adds Dr. Glover.

"It's gratifying to know that funds raised will support endowments, providing sustainability to our historically black colleges and universities. I am especially appreciative to everyone who contributed to the success of this year's HBCU Impact Day."

The more than $2.1 million raised online does not include mail-in donations or pledges and contributions that are still pending. It's not too late to make an impact. Individuals or organizations interested in supporting the effort can still make contributions by texting AKAHBCU to 44321, giving by mail or online at http://donate.akaeaf.org. For more information on the sorority's commitment to HBCUs, visit www.AKA1908.com.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

