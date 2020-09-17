Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.® Sets Goal to Raise $1 Million in One Day in Support of HBCUs

"Given the current economic state of our world, in which we are dealing with a global health pandemic and widespread injustice against people of color, now more than ever is the time for Alpha Kappa Alpha to step up—as we have done for more than 112 years—and be of service to our historic institutions of higher education," said Dr. Glover who is also the president of Tennessee State University and an HBCU graduate.

In 2019, the sorority gifted $1.6 million in grants to 32 HBCUs through the AKA-HBCU Endowment Fund based upon the immediate need of the institutions. Each HBCU received $50,000 in unrestricted endowment funds as part of a phased approach to help schools reduce student debt through scholarships, fund industry-specific research, recruit and retain top faculty and other critical operations.

On Sunday, September 20, the sorority will host a virtual brunch to launch the next round of 32 HBCU endowment recipients and to recognize significant chapter and corporate donors who helped to make 2019 such a success. Four grants will be announced at the brunch, followed by four additional grants on Friday, September 25, the last day of HBCU Week. The sorority will then announce 24 more recipients -- six schools every Thursday for four weeks, providing a positive and well-deserved spotlight for HBCUs throughout October.

While HBCUs have gotten much more favorable attention in the press over the past few months, COVID-19 continues to have an adverse effect on most colleges and universities as students elect to defer their admission or attend local institutions in their hometowns. Many HBCUs have adjusted to online learning, but still struggle to cover operating costs with a reduced number of students on campus.

"I know first-hand the immense challenges HBCUs are facing during this time of uncertainty," added Dr. Glover. "However, I also know that these institutions are resilient and resourceful, which is why I have implored the membership of AKA and the black community to remain steadfast in our support of HBCUs which are responsible for 22% of current bachelor's degrees granted to African Americans, preparing them for a myriad of key leadership roles in society."

HBCU Impact Day is part of the sorority's recognition of HBCU Week. On September 21, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority chapters around the globe will host fundraising events in support of the $1 million fundraising goal. The sorority was successfully able to reach the $1 million goal consecutively in 2018 and 2019 due to the generosity of AKA members, private donors and matching funds from more than a dozen corporations, including SHRM, Wells Fargo, Google, State Farm, and Walmart. Interested donors can make contributions by texting AKAHBCU to 44321, giving by mail or online at http://aka1908.com/hbcus/donate-hbcu during the 24-hour campaign. For more information on the sorority's commitment to HBCUs, visit www.AKA1908.com.

About Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated®

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, is an international service organization that was founded on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. in 1908. It is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African American college-educated women dedicated to raising the status of African Americans, particularly girls and women. Through a robust international program of service, Alpha Kappa Alpha continues to institute groundbreaking social initiatives and social service programs that transform communities for the better. Today, these include Target 1: HBCU for Life: A Call To Action; Target 2: Women's Healthcare and Wellness; Target 3: Building Your Economic Legacy; Target 4: The Arts!; Target 5: Global Impact; and The Signature Program #CAPS. The sorority is comprised of over 300,000 members in more than 1000 graduate and undergraduate chapters in the United States and internationally. Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated is a 501(c)7 organization. As a tax-exempt organization, AKA does not directly or indirectly participate in, or intervene in, any political campaign on behalf of (or in opposition to) any candidate for elective public office. For more information on Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and its programs, log onto www.AKA1908.com.

