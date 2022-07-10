Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Members Aglow in Pink and Green at Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort Ahead of National Convention in Orlando

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., July 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of Alpha Kappa Alpha (AKA) sorority members stood in their trademark pink and green colors outside Disney's Animal Kingdom Theme Park at Walt Disney World Resort late Saturday night, a day before the sorority's international convention began in Orlando.

The sorority members attended a private after-hours reception hosted by Disney at the park to kick off the sorority's 70th biennial conference known as the Boule. AKA Members posed in their organization's distinctive pink and green colors amid glowing pink and green lights.