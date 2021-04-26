Alpha Motor Corporation Announces Collaboration With Heimplanet to Revolutionize The Future of Sustainable Mobility and Adventure

As the nationwide mandate for electrification is fast approaching, Alpha looks to support the transition by upgrading the desirability for electric vehicles. The company develops electric vehicles for adventure, multi-purpose utility, and high compatibility in upcycling.

The purpose of Alpha's Move Humanity™ vision is to change the narrative, break barriers, and spark new possibilities through innovation. Alpha aims to provide cars with persona that people can relate to by striking the right balance through technology.

Alpha strives to develop an ecosystem that thrives on technological evolution. From the early stages of creation, Alpha's vehicles are built for multi-purpose use and to be future adaptive through modularity. Upcycling is a powerful ideal that keeps Alpha's technology relevant but also helps to capitalize on unparalleled opportunities for innovation in sustainability.

The collaboration is spearheaded by exclusive research and technological development teams from Alpha Motor Corporation and Heimplanet.

"We as humans are at a crossroad and we are right now entering a new chapter in history. The old disappears and revolutionary new concepts are becoming reality, which is what we need to move forward," said Heimplanet Co-Founder Stefan Clauss.

"I believe Alpha Motor Corporation and Heimplanet are inspired by the offerings of the future and we are trying to be part of these new solutions. It is an exciting time, and we are proud to be part of this new chapter," Clauss continued.

The collaboration announcement between Alpha Motor Corporation and Heimplanet comes on the heels of last week's unveiling of Alpha's revolutionary WOLF+™, a four-wheel drive adventure seeking pure electric truck for four passengers.

