Alpha Motor Corporation Releases Launch Video and Photo Gallery of The Striking Electric Jax™ Crossover Utility Vehicle
Alpha Motor Corporation
Feb 11, 2021, 14:14 ET
IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has unveiled the new Electric Jax™, the automotive company's pure electric crossover utility vehicle.
Alpha JAX™ product information is provided at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/jax
Alpha JAX™ reservation is available at: https://www.alphamotorinc.com/alpha-ace-reservation
Alpha JAX™ launch video can be viewed at: https://youtu.be/k6JMoMQHvNA
Please contact [email protected] for more information.
SOURCE Alpha Motor Corporation