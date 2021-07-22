Alpha Motor Corporation Releases SUPERWOLF™, New Pure Electric Crew Cab Truck Built for Adventure, Utility and Sustainability

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Motor Corporation has just unveiled the new SUPERWOLF™, the automotive company's pure electric pickup truck.

The SUPERWOLF™ comes with four full-sized doors and is built on a shared architecture that powers the previously shown WOLF+™. It's a multipurpose adventure vehicle that further expands utility, interior space, and customizability, while preserving the DNA of its revolutionary predecessor. It's designed with practicality in mind, with a cabin architecture that accommodates four passengers and a large truck bed for cargo.

The SUPERWOLF™ opens new possibilities for electric trucks through integration of components to enhance functionality and customization.

High quality off-road lighting from RIGID Industries is equipped throughout the SUPERWOLF™.

A combination of E-SERIES PRO 6" lights installed below each headlight and dual E-SERIES PRO 10" lights centrally mounted on the bumper beam delivers enhanced driving visibility, while a line of RADIANCE POD XL 4" lights is fitted on the front of the roof rack, providing breathtaking illumination for any off-road adventure.

KMC of WHEEL PROS adds even more value to the SUPERWOLF™ with the KM545 TREK, a modern mesh wheel built for durability, and the stunning KM718 SUMMIT beadlock wheel. KMC is redefining performance on and off the asphalt since 1982. With innovating styles and relentless pursuit to confront possibility. KMC Wheels are designed for the barrier breaking, game-changing individuals who defy conventional thinking in motorsports and use machines to pull off the impossible.

MOUNTAIN TOP, a global leader in retractable tonneau covers for pickup trucks has also joined the mobility electrification effort.

"Mountain Top is always exploring, finding better ways and pioneering new paths in order to deliver the best products for our customers and end-users," says Jeppe Mads Christiansen, Mountain Top Sales & Marketing Director. "The partnership between Alpha Motor Corporation and Mountain Top is therefore a perfect match."

Outdoor gear creator HEIMPLANET continues its development for mobility and adventure with Alpha Motor Corporation with a durable transport crate patterned with geodesic dimension that provides on-the-go protective storage for the SUPERWOLF™.

The vehicle composition of SUPERWOLF™ includes steel, aluminum, and carbon fibers. It comes in a four-wheel drive (4WD) system with a towing capacity of 3,050kg (6,724lbs) and acceleration of zero to sixty miles per hour in 6.5 seconds. The vehicle is intended to be equipped with a 75 to 85 Kilowatt-hour Lithium-Ion battery with an estimated 300 miles of range.

SUPERWOLF™ vehicle dimensions measure approximately 5,450mm (214in) in length, 1995mm (79in) in width, and 1760mm (69in) in height. The truck bed measures approximately 1652mm (65in) in length, 1490mm (59in) in width, and 458mm (18in) in depth for a total of 40 cubic feet of truck bed storage. An additional 1016mm (40in) of truck bed length can become available with a truck bed extension hitch.

The bold new SUPERWOLF™ was unveiled in a natural sea tone named Santa Monica Mist, inspired by the refreshing aura of the famous beach in California.

Additional information on the SUPERWOLF™, including its price, are available on Alpha Motor Corporation's website: https://www.alphamotorinc.com.

You can now make an online reservation for SUPERWOLF™ by going to (https://www.alphamotorinc.com/vehiclereservation) and selecting SUPERWOLF™ Truck.

The SUPERWOLF™ Electric Truck launch can be viewed at (https://youtu.be/hBBLcPL7ghw).

Move Humanity

Alpha Motor Corporation's drive to create the next generation of clean energy vehicles is a product of the company's core passion to serve as a platform for positive change.

In conjunction with The Michael J. Fox Foundation, Alpha Motor Corporation is raising awareness for Parkinson's disease. Five million people worldwide are living with Parkinson's disease — a chronic, degenerative neurological disorder. In the United States, 60,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year alone. There is no known cure for Parkinson's disease, but through your support of Team Fox, you can help change this.

Learn more about how you can move humanity with Alpha Motor Corporation by going to: https://fundraise.michaeljfox.org/tf-2021/movehumanity

*Vehicle specifications are provided for illustrative purposes only and subject to change.

