Alpha Omega Integration and Dynamo Technologies Win $3.3 Million Contract with USDA Forest Service Procurement & Property Services to Upgrade and Modernize their IT infrastructure

VIENNA, Va., April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Omega Integration and their partner Dynamo Technologies have won a $3.3 million, contract with the USDA Forest Service Procurement & Property Services. The Forest Service will utilize Alpha Omega Integration's and Dynamo's agile software development, DevSecOps capabilities and Robotic Processing Automation expertise to improve the agency's contracting and data management process.

"The Forest Service Procurement & Property Services performs over 32,000 contract actions annually and plays a key role in our nation's conservation efforts," said Gautam Ljoor, Alpha Omega Integration's President & CEO. "The Alpha Omega, Dynamo team brings the process automation, application development and infrastructure improvement that will help this agency manage growing workloads and information management as they continue their mission of maintaining our forests and grasslands."

Alpha Omega will help the Forestry Service PPS improve how they support contract related tasks including maintaining data feeds and interfaces between various systems, automating business processes, creating and maintaining applications and reporting tools, and maintaining the Intranet and Internet sites.

"We're excited to continue our support of the U.S. Forest Service via the DAITSS BPA," said Dr. Vivek "Vick" Taneja, President of Dynamo Technologies. "The Dynamo-Alpha Omega Team is further assisting USFS in realizing operational efficiencies, cost savings, and the benefits that come with successful technology modernization efforts."

Alpha Omega Integration is an 8(a) SB created in 2014 that provides high quality, collaborative IT and business consulting services, with the expertise and capabilities to serve customers in the commercial and public sectors. At Alpha Omega, we are committed to quality and continuous process improvement, demonstrated by our CMMI-DEV ML 5 appraisal, as well as ISO/IEC registration for 20000-1:2018, 27001:2013, and 9001:2015. Our clients include HHS, DoD, USDA, Department of Homeland Security, HUD, Department of State, NASA, Department of Commerce to include NOAA and Census Bureau, and the Small Business Administration. Alpha Omega is a mission-focused, client-centric, results-driven organization. For more information, visit www.alphaomegaintegration.com

ABOUT DYNAMO TECHNOLOGIES

Dynamo is a full lifecycle digital transformation company providing best-in-class technology and mission support services to the U.S. federal government. Dynamo's mission is to lead the digital transformation industry and provide best-in-class solutions to its clients with a truly human touch. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in the National Capital Region (NCR), Dynamo serves CONUS and OCONUS missions across the defense, diplomacy, environmental, financial, and law enforcement markets. Dynamo delivers excellence through talented personnel, in-house innovation labs, and partnerships with leading cloud/platform technology providers. Dynamo is CMMI-DEV v2.0 Level 3 appraised, and maintains ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 17025, ISO 27001 and AS9100D quality certifications.

