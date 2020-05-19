Alpha Software Helps Companies Meet Reopening Guidelines by Replacing Paper Forms with Mobile Apps in Hours

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Software Corporation today announced a new version of its offline-capable Alpha TransForm software, for digitizing business forms of any complexity in hours. The release was engineered for organizations and companies that must quickly adapt to meet COVID-19 reopening guidelines, which include strict social distancing measures and disinfection of virus-carrying surfaces (including paper) and objects.

When companies reopen, social distancing will reduce direct contact between employees, customers and partners. Material handling between parties, including paper forms, will be discouraged. "Before, digital could 'wait until tomorrow', but no longer. Digital delivery is now a business and health imperative," said Richard Marshall, founder of Concept Gap, a UK-based analyst firm. "You need to adopt mobile and web delivery immediately or risk customer and employee abandonment. Alpha TransForm is the ideal way for the digital-hesitant to get started."

The new release of Alpha TransForm makes it easy, fast and affordable for companies that rely on paper forms to take their processes digital. Additional benefits of digitizing paper forms include collection of richer data; reduction in data entry errors, immediate access to new data, ability to initiate workflows and reports rapidly, and decreased printing, rekeying and filing costs.

All Alpha TransForm apps are cross-platform, include the latest mobile features, have extensive built-in security, and work with or without a cell signal or WIFI connection, including the ability to access documents, diagrams, lookup databases and video when offline. Learn more about digitizing paper forms and try the new Alpha TransForm release at:

Alpha Software Corporation, based in Massachusetts, produces award-winning software that speeds offline-capable, mobile and web app development and deployment for business and IT. The core technology includes Alpha Anywhere®, a front-end and back-end, low-code platform for web and specialized mobile development and deployment, and Alpha TransForm®, which turns complex paper forms and business processes into scalable, offline-capable mobile apps in just a few hours. For more information, visit https://www.alphasoftware.com/

