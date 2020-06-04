Alpha Tau Medical Announces Successful Completion of New $26 Million Funding Round

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Tau Medical, the developer of breakthrough alpha-radiation cancer therapy Alpha DaRT, is pleased to announce the closing of a Series B equity financing of $26 million. Investors in the round included a mix of existing investors from previous rounds, such as Shavit Capital, Medison Ventures, and OurCrowd, who continue to demonstrate support for the clinical development of Alpha DaRT, as well as a number of new private and family office investors primarily from Israel and North America.

During the last year, Alpha Tau successfully completed its first-in-human clinical trial of Alpha DaRT with squamous cell carcinoma patients from Italy and Israel. The impressive results from this study, published in the prestigious International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics (known as the "Red Journal") were subsequently applauded in this recent editorial in the same journal.

The Company is now conducting clinical trials in multiple clinical indications across the world, including its first US trial at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, a pancreatic cancer trial at CHUM in Montreal, and trials at three academic institutions in Japan. The Company is also establishing new global manufacturing facilities in Israel and elsewhere, and is in the middle of a process for CE marking for its first indication. These activities and others will be supported by the proceeds of this financing.

CEO Uzi Sofer commented, "We are humbled by the groundswell of continued support we've seen from both existing and new investors. This will enable us to push forward our mission to help cancer patients across the world, even during these challenging times in which COVID-19 is the focus of everyone's health concerns."

CFO Raphi Levy added, "We have been very fortunate to continue our progress at full speed across all fronts, including R&D, clinical and operations, and now financing as well, even during a period of global turmoil. As concerns associated with systemic cancer therapies that affect the immune system have become more salient, we see strong interest in our trials from clinicians, patients, and investors who recognize the advantages of a focused and highly potent cancer therapy."

Alpha DaRT™ (Diffusing Alpha-emitters Radiation Therapy) enables highly potent and conformal alpha-irradiation of solid tumors. The treatment is delivered by intratumoral insertion of radium-224 impregnated seeds. When the radium decays, its short-lived daughters are released from the seed, and disperse while emitting high-energy alpha particles that destroy the tumor. Since the alpha-emitting atoms diffuse only a short distance, Alpha DaRT mainly affects the tumor, sparing the healthy tissue around it.

Founded in 2016, Alpha Tau Medical Ltd, is an Israeli medical device company that focuses on research, development, and commercialization of the Alpha DaRT for treatment of solid tumors. The technology was initially developed by Prof. Itzhak Kelson and Prof. Yona Keisari from Tel Aviv University.

