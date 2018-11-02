ALPHABET SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Alphabet Inc. - GOOG, GOOGL

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 10, 2018 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Alphabet Inc. (NasdaqGS: GOOG, GOOGL), if they purchased the Company's securities between April 23, 2018 through October 10, 2018. These actions are pending in the United States District Courts for the Eastern District of New York and Northern District of California.

Get Help

Alphabet investors should visit us at https://www.claimsfiler.com/cases/view-alphabet-inc-securities-litigation or call toll-free (844) 367-9658. Lawyers at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC are available to discuss your legal options.

About the Lawsuit

Alphabet and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the relevant time period, violating federal securities laws.

On October 8, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Alphabet, through its subsidiary Google, had exposed the private data of Google+ users but failed to disclose the matter "in part because of fears that doing so would draw regulatory scrutiny and cause reputational damage." The Company later confirmed the glitch, discovered in March 2018, that exposed private profile data of more than 500,000 Google+ users between 2015 and March 2018.

On this news, the price of Alphabet's shares plummeted.

About ClaimsFiler

ClaimsFiler has a single mission: to serve as the information source to help retail investors recover their share of billions of dollars from securities class action settlements. At ClaimsFiler.com, investors can: (1) register for free to gain access to information and settlement websites for various securities class action cases so they can timely submit their own claims; (2) upload their portfolio transactional data to be notified about relevant securities cases in which they may have a financial interest; and (3) submit inquiries to the Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC law firm for free case evaluations.

To learn more about ClaimsFiler, visit www.claimsfiler.com.

SOURCE ClaimsFiler

Related Links

www.claimsfiler.com

