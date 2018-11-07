AlphaCore's factorE Announces Integration with SS&C's Black Diamond® Wealth Platform

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaCore Technologies, a subsidiary of La Jolla-based wealth management firm AlphaCore Capital, announced today the release of version 1.0 of factorE – a fintech tool built for intelligent investing. To provide seamless workflow, factorE has partnered with SS&C's Black Diamond Wealth Platform. Black Diamond users can quickly import their portfolios and instantly understand portfolio risk factors, key benefits include:

Easily sync Black Diamond portfolios into factorE

into Analyze assets, accounts, and portfolios

Compare before/after portfolios looking at performance and risk

looking at performance and risk Stress test strategies and portfolios

Portfolios for Tomorrow, Today

"Our team at AlphaCore searched for a solution to effectively manage portfolios that may hold a combination of mutual funds, ETFs, stocks, commodities, and alternative investments," said Dick Pfister, CEO and Founder of AlphaCore. "We wanted to partner with SS&C's industry-leading Black Diamond Wealth Platform to give advisors seamless workflow for factor risk management and portfolio reporting."

"The industry continues to evolve, and we recognize financial professionals need a cost-effective tool to quickly and simply analyze a portfolio's exposures to the many risk factors impacting returns," said Steve Leivent, Senior Vice President of Advisory for SS&C Advent, home of the Black Diamond Wealth platform. "We are thrilled to include factorE in our stable of partners, further enhancing the value we can deliver to our clients."

"We believe a portfolio analytics tool should look beyond standard deviation," said Jonathan Belanger, co-founder of AlphaCore Technologies and architect of factorE. "Incorporating the right factors is key, especially for unique strategies like alternatives where a fill-in-the-style-box approach may miss key differences between products in the same category."

For more information or to schedule a demo, contact the factorE team at info@myfactore.com or visit www.myfactore.com.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of investment and financial software-enabled services and software for the global financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has offices around the world. Some 13,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest institutions to local firms, manage and account for their investments using SS&C's products and services.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq: SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

About AlphaCore

AlphaCore is a wealth management and financial technology company that believes methods of asset allocation, client communication and financial planning should evolve with the changing markets. AlphaCore believes there is a more holistic approach to enhancing customer relationships and portfolio diversification to help achieve long-term goals. AlphaCore launched factorE to meet client needs and fill a void in the market.

Website: www.alphacorecap.com

