AlphaGraphics Awards LoyaltyLoop 2020 Vendor of the Year

EAST GREENWICH, R.I., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the AlphaGraphics annual convention, held virtually last month, franchise owners selected and awarded LoyaltyLoop® as their 2020 Vendor of the Year.

"We are honored to have been selected by the franchise owners as vendor of the year," John DiPippo, President of LoyaltyLoop said. "we truly love helping each of our customers grow and strengthen their business through better customer feedback and reviews, and it is truly wonderful to have our dedication to the AlphaGraphics Network recognized by the franchise owners."

"We are proud to be partnered with LoyaltyLoop," stated AlphaGraphics President Ryan Farris, "our franchisees and corporate support staff use the results from their customer loyalty surveys to understand and adapt to changing customer needs, automatically get online reviews, and track our Net Promoter Score. LoyaltyLoop manages the entire process for us, and supports us every step of the way."

The LoyaltyLoop service automatically engages customers following a recent transaction to provide feedback and post reviews online that boosts the marketing of AlphaGraphics Centers in each local market and nationally as a brand. This is LoyaltyLoop's fourth award as voted by the AlphaGraphics franchise owners.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS:

AlphaGraphics is a franchised chain of more than 270 independently owned and operated marketing service providers with full-service print shops. AlphaGraphics business centers are franchised by AlphaGraphics, Inc., part of the MBE Worldwide group of companies.

ABOUT LOYALTYLOOP:

The LoyaltyLoop system gathers online reviews using customer feedback surveys. LoyaltyLoop management software then tracks Net Promoter Score® (NPS) to continually measure customer satisfaction levels. This allows businesses to improve sales by increasing customer loyalty.

