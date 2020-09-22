AlphaGraphics celebrates top franchises during 50th anniversary event

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading franchisor of printing and marketing solutions, honored its top franchise owners and rising stars at the company's recent annual conference. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the five-day event was held virtually, with center owners connecting safely from around the globe while celebrating AlphaGraphics' 50th anniversary.

AlphaGraphics, which offers worldwide print design, marketing and sign creation services, was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979.

"This has been a difficult year on many levels, but the AlphaGraphics brand has persevered and grown stronger," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Shifting to a virtual conference is just one of the many ways we've offered innovative solutions to our center owners and staff members in 2020. We were grateful to have the opportunity to celebrate the dedication and hard work of those in the AlphaGraphics network."

This year's winners included:

Rising Star: Jeff Bailey (Las Vegas, Nevada)

A 20-year veteran of the print industry, Bailey was chosen for his consultative approach, high-tech investments and strategic partnerships with local leaders and vendors.

Most Improved: Carmine and Victoria Camerato (Boston, Massachusetts)

The Cameratos opened their first Boston AlphaGraphics in 2003 under the motto "failure is not an option." They were chosen for their continued growth as well as attention to networking and focus groups.

Project of the Year: Gregg McDonough (Salt Lake City, Utah)

McDonough was recognized for a successful $75,000 contract with Tour of Utah, producing everything from large advertising banners to coloring books. He also landed a repeat contract for the next race.

Best Web to Print Storefront: Bill and Clare Meehan and Sarah Meehan Parker (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

The trio was celebrated for their clear and user-friendly work in dual-branding an independent pharmacy. The pharmacy now has the ability to send postcards, emails, and generate graphics for social media.

Best AgSigns Solution: Frank Leone (Stamford, Connecticut)

Leone made the list after successfully completing an innovative six-figure logo rebranding for CX Loyalty. Leone helped replace signage in six corporate locations.

Best Customer Marketing Campaign: Bill and Clare Meehan and Sarah Meehan Parker (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)

The trio was recognized for creating thoughtful and impactful marketing materials for Shenango on the Green, a family of senior living and service options.

Community Impact: Phil Davis and Auburn Peterson (Lehi, Utah)

Davis and Peterson were chosen for volunteer work, which was instrumental in raising over $10,000 for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Peterson also volunteers with Tiny Hero, Operation Underground Railroad and LOVELOUD.

AlphaGraphics has more than 285 locations in six countries. The brand recognizes standout franchise owners each year at its international conference where business owners gather as peers. For more information, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

