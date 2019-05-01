AlphaGraphics, Inc. Invests in Colorado Franchisee with Three Denver Area AlphaGraphics Locations

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, Inc. - a worldwide print and marketing franchise - announced today that it has acquired a majority interest in one of its franchisees, Wet Ink Corporation, which operates three centers located in the Greater Denver Metro area. The centers, located in downtown Denver, Arvada and Golden will continue to be operated by long-standing founder and operator Edward Rothschild as part of a strategic growth initiative for the brand.

Mr. Rothschild is enthusiastic about the collaboration and working closely with AlphaGraphics under this new structure. "I'm excited about the opportunity to continue with the brand through continued growth of these three centers," Rothschild said, "and - more importantly - to be able to partner in new ways with AlphaGraphics Headquarters on strategic initiatives and growth programs that can benefit and help drive growth for the entire AlphaGraphics network." Ryan Farris, President and COO, added, "I could not be more excited about this acquisition. AlphaGraphics has aggressive growth targets and this investment, combined with Ed's continued leadership, will contribute to our achievement of those goals and to continue to drive the growth of this great brand." Paolo Fiorelli, AlphaGraphics' CEO, commented, "This investment represents a further commitment to the AlphaGraphics brand and our confidence in its continued growth, and will also allow us additional ways to have real-time, up close insight into market demands."

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 250 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphics.com.

SOURCE AlphaGraphics, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

