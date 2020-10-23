AlphaGraphics named to Franchise Times Top 200+ Ranking

DENVER, Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a leading provider of print and marketing solutions, has been named to the Franchise Times Top 200+ list for 2020, the second consecutive year the company has been recognized on the prestigious list of the top franchises in the United States. The company ranked No. 217 on the list.

"The entire AlphaGraphics team, from senior leadership to franchise owners, is committed to the growth and success of this company," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development at AlphaGraphics. "Recognition like this, from a respected franchise institution, is a testament to our team's hard work and AlphaGraphics' proven franchise system."

The Franchise Times Top 200+ is an annual ranking system for franchise companies. Franchise Times chooses the top 500 brands based on sales and overall growth from the previous year. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort each year that results in the most credible and objective franchise ranking available.

"Our continued success this year demonstrates the value of the AlphaGraphics brand," said Ryan Farris, COO of AlphaGraphics. "Our franchisees have overcome significant challenges with grit and ingenuity, and that gives us all confidence for greater achievements as we move into the future."

With more than 285 locations in six countries, AlphaGraphics was the first U.S. printing franchise to expand internationally, as well as the first retailer in desktop publishing. AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. AlphaGraphics services include printing, marketing, signs and much more.

