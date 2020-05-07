AlphaGraphics names Kevin Bryant to franchise development position

"Kevin's extensive background in the franchise industry gives him the skills and insight that we need in order to build on our success and continue the growth of AlphaGraphics," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development for AlphaGraphics. "The diversity of experience he's bringing to the company, including his time as a franchise owner, make him a great fit for this job."

Bryant, a graduate of the University of Kentucky, has worked with fitness, electrical supply and restoration and remediation services franchises during his career. Bryant will work with the AlphaGraphics franchise development team to develop and implement strategies for lead generation, identifying potential franchisees and build relationships to drive profitability and revenue.

"Exceptional performance and growth make AlphaGraphics one of the top franchise opportunities, and I'm looking forward to the challenge of continuing to meet that high standard of excellence," Mr. Bryant said. "This is a competitive industry, but I believe my experience, along with my ability to share the perspective of franchisees on a day-to-day basis, puts me in a unique position and can provide AlphaGraphics a critical edge in development and growth."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www/alphagraphics.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), is a privately-owned holding company based in Milan, Italy. Small and medium-sized enterprises and retail customers find shipping, fulfillment, printing, and marketing solutions through MBE's network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people, and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network. Customized services and products are delivered with a uniquely high level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics, and PostNet. Globally, the entire MBE network currently operates over 2,550 locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 system-wide sales of €861($956) Million.

