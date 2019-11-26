AlphaGraphics proves strong momentum with awarding of nine new centers through Q2, Q3

DENVER, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaGraphics, a global leader in printing and marketing solutions, announced today the awarding of nine brand new centers over the past six months.

"Our growth as a company is definitely exploding right now," said Bill McPherson, vice president of retail network development at AlphaGraphics. "We're offering top-notch marketing and printing solutions for businesses everywhere, and the demand for our level of efficiency and professionalism is just skyrocketing. We're eager to take AlphaGraphics to the next level of revenue growth, and opening these new centers is a perfect stepping stone in that process."

Within six short months, AlphaGraphics has locations either open or under construction in the following cities:

Atlanta, Georgia

Birmingham, Alabama

Dunwoody, Georgia

Odessa, Texas

Overland Park, Kansas

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Providence, Rhode Island

Shirley, Massachusetts

White Plains, New York

"Our new ownership group (MBE Worldwide), leadership team and on boarding and support teams have provided the foundation for our renewed growth," McPherson said. "The excellence with which AlphaGraphics meets such an important need in the business industry is second to none, and I'm honored to be surrounded by such amazing franchise owners."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. AlphaGraphics services include printing, marketing, signs and other business solutions.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 5 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned holding company based in Milan - Italy, is a third party provider of shipping, fulfillment, printing and marketing solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a network of independently owned and operated franchised locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under three different brands: Mail Boxes Etc., AlphaGraphics and PostNet and its global network counts currently 2,550+ locations in 47 countries, with FY2018 System-wide Sales of €861($956) Million.

