AlphaGraphics ranks among top franchise brands

"Amid the challenges in 2020, AlphaGraphics found ways to thrive across the entirety of our franchise system," said Bill McPherson, vice president of franchise development. "Being an essential business, we had to develop processes to address the everchanging needs of our customers during a time where there was plenty of uncertainty. It was our ability to evolve and adapt that allowed us to be successful."

Previously the Top 200+, Franchise Times renamed its annual ranking of the 400 largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales to better encompass the biggest brands in franchising, along with promising young concepts in growth mode. The rigorous approach to research remains the same, said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available. The collection of systemwide sales data also provides useful insight into the franchise industry's performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"From the top to the bottom, our AlphaGraphics family has remained dedicated to the growth of the franchise, and being named to this list is a testament of our hard work," McPherson said. "Both headquarters and our franchisees had to overcome tremendous obstacles and roadblocks to find prosperity during these difficult times. We all look forward to seeing how much more we can grow in the coming years."

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979. For more information, visit http://www/alphagraphics.com .

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 285 locations in 6 countries, is one of the largest U.S.-based networks of locally-owned and operated Business Centers offering a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web to print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com . To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com .

About MBE Worldwide

MBE Worldwide S.p.A. ("MBE"), a privately-owned company based in Milan - Italy, is a third-party provider of shipping, fulfillment, print and marketing tech-enabled solutions to small and medium enterprises and retail consumers via a Network of mainly independently owned and operated locations. MBE Service Centers facilitate the activities of entrepreneurs, people and businesses through an easy-to-access distribution Network and customized services and products delivered with a distinguished and unique level of customer service. MBE presently operates under multiple brands: Mail Boxes Etc. (excluding the US and Canada), AlphaGraphics, PostNet, Spedingo.com, Print Speak, PACK & SEND and Multicopy and its global Network counts currently more than 2,800 locations in 53 countries, with 11,000+ associates and FY2020 System-wide Sales of €879 Million (US$1,004 Million).

For additional information please visit MBE Worldwide Group websites at www.mbecorporate.com - www.mbeglobal.com - www.postnet.com - www.alphagraphics.com - www.spedingo.com/en - www.printspeak.com - www.packsend.com.au - www.multicopy.nl - www.mbe.it - www.mbe.es - www.mbe.de - www.mbefrance.fr - www.mbe.pl - www.mbeportugal.pt - www.mbe.co.uk

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

