AlphaGraphics reveals brand refresh and new website

"AlphaGraphics is a print and marketing partner you can trust. We consult and collaborate with our customers to provide them with custom solutions for their business. Our brand refresh is a reintroduction to our customers to showcase how we can help their business every step of the way."

Along with the brand refresh, AlphaGraphics rolled out a new website geared toward telling the company's story while also helping it become a marketing execution partner. The website showcases the company's full services offerings: print services, signs, marketing and technology.

"The website is a direct representation of our move toward the future and how AlphaGraphics continues to modernize and expand after so many years of service," said Farris. "The website is a celebration of who we are as a franchise. It showcases how much we have grown over our 50 years of existence."

With more than 285 locations in six countries, AlphaGraphics was the first U.S. printing franchise to expand internationally, as well as the first retailer in desktop publishing. In 2019, AlphaGraphics was named to the Entrepreneur Franchise 500 and the Franchise Times Top 200+. In 2020, AlphaGraphics was named one of the largest printing operations by Printing Impressions.

AlphaGraphics was founded in 1970, and the company began offering franchise opportunities in 1979.

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit http://www.alphagraphics.com.

About AlphaGraphics

AlphaGraphics, Inc., with more than 260 locations in 6 countries, offers a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products. Solutions include: full-service digital, offset, and large-format printing; design services; mailing; one-to-one marketing solutions; promotional products; and web-to-print solutions. For more information about AlphaGraphics services, visit www.alphagraphics.com. To learn about franchise opportunities, visit www.alphagraphicsfranchise.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE AlphaGraphics

Related Links

http://www.alphagraphics.com

