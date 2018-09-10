AlphaGraphics The Woodlands Owner Receives Rising Star Award For Excellence In Performance From Franchisor

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th, AlphaGraphics, Inc. a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized AlphaGraphics The Woodlands Owner Dave Dunphy with the Rising Star award for excellence in performance.

The award was presented to the recipient by the company's executive board at the franchisor's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas for having the highest month-over-month sales growth in the previous year, running high-quality operations and remaining compliant with the franchisor.

"Dave's leadership, commitment to the brand and his tailored approach to helping businesses solve their biggest printing and marketing communications challenges have driven The Woodlands center to new heights within the past two years," said AlphaGraphics President Ryan Farris. "His team's performance exemplifies the best practices we encourage across the network as we continue to drive growth. We look forward to seeing this center further drive growth within their brick and mortar operations by deepening the relationships they've built within the local markets they support."

As a lifelong printing professional who learned the business from his father, Dunphy credits much of his center's success to his team and the opportunities for peer exchange that being part of the AlphaGraphics network presents as well as the support of print industry mentors. "There is always a new perspective, a new situation, or a new solution that emerges from receiving advice," said Dunphy.

AlphaGraphics The Woodlands, located at 2319 Timberloch Place Suite A specializes in providing marketing communications and design solutions. The company continues to invest in state-of-the-art technology, from direct mail to tradeshow materials, logo creation, outdoor signs and online ordering. To learn more about AlphaGraphics The Woodlands, call (281) 363-9261, visit the company's website at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/the-woodlands-texas-us651.html.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

