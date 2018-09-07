AlphaGraphics Wilmington Employee Receives Vital Connection Award For Excellence In Performance

WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4th AlphaGraphics, Inc. a global leader in print, marketing, signage and technology solutions, recognized AlphaGraphics Wilmington Manager Kari-Ann Smith with the Vital Connection award for excellence in performance. The award was presented to the recipient at the company's annual conference held at Austin's Hyatt Regency in Texas.

This award goes to top business center employees in the global AlphaGraphics network, as nominated by center owners, for developing strong working relationships with customers that help grow the business, maintaining a positive attitude that encourages a collaborative work environment within the center, implementing innovative solutions to improve customer satisfaction and enhance center operations as well as taking ownership of their craft to contribute to the overall success of the business.

Smith's contribution to creating a collaborative work environment that encourages customer satisfaction has had a significant impact in AlphaGraphics Wilmington's relationship-building efforts in surrounding markets. She strives to make sure her team is continually equipped to exceed clients' needs and she has been instrumental in growing the center's client base.

"From day one, as soon as Kari would meet someone new, she would tell them where she worked and ask for their business" said AlphaGraphics Wilmington Owner Rick Stinson. "Our team has grown from four staff members to nine, since she joined us, with her support, we've orchestrated the move to a new location and diversified our service portfolio faster than I could have ever foreseen," he added.

AlphaGraphics Wilmington, located at 3534 S College Rd unit I, specializes in print, design and marketing solutions. To learn more about AlphaGraphics Wilmington visit our website at https://www.alphagraphics.com/centers/wilmington-north-carolina-us641.html and connect with us on Facebook @alphagraphicsILM, on Twitter @AGWilmingtonNC, or Instagram @alphagraphicsilm.

ABOUT ALPHAGRAPHICS

AlphaGraphics, Inc. offers, through locally-owned and operated business centers, a complete range of print, visual communications, and marketing products and solutions including: full‐service digital, offset, and large format printing; design services; mailing; one‐to‐one marketing solutions; promotional products; web to print solutions. AlphaGraphics is a subsidiary of an international holding company which operates one of the world's largest networks of service centers offering shipping, logistics, printing, marketing and business support services to business and private customers through almost 2,600 locations in 44 countries. For more information about AlphaGraphics services and/or franchise opportunities, please visit www.alphagraphics.com and for more information about the Group's companies, please visit www.mbeglobal.com.

