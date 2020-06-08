Alphamab Oncology and Sanofi Enter Collaboration on KN026 in HER2+ Breast Cancer

SUZHOU, China, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphamab Oncology (stock code: 9966 HK) a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biologics medicine for oncology, and Sanofi (EURONEXT: SAN andNASDAQ: SNY), a global biopharmaceutical leader, announced today that Jiangsu Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. ("Jiangsu Alphamab"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Alphamab Oncology, signed an agreement with Sanofi (China) Investment Co., Ltd (" Sanofi") to establish strategic collaboration to advance clinical studies to investigate KN026 in combination with Taxotere® (Docetaxel) in HER2+ breast cancer, and Sanofi is granted an exclusivity period to negotiate the in-licensing of KN026 subject to the achievement of certain clinical milestones.

KN026 is an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody which can simultaneously bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2 and lead to a dual HER2 signal blockade, presumedly causing HER2 to aggregate on the cell surface and endocytose. Current clinicals trials shown promising preliminary efficacy and excellent safety profile in late-stage breast cancer patients who have failed multiple treatments in China, laying a solid foundation for future development of combination therapies in multiple front line settings. Given its clinical profile, KN026 has the potential to address the medical needs of around 2 million patients suffering from HER2-positive breast cancer in China, USA and key European markets.

Taxotere® (Docetaxel) is a microtubule inhibitor that interferes with the growth and spread of cancer cells in the body. It is used to treat breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, gastric cancer. In China, Taxotere® is indicated for breast cancer (BC) including: 1) single agent for locally advanced or metastatic BC after chemotherapy failure; 2) with trastuzumab for the 1st line treatment of metastatic BC patients with HER2 overexpression; 3) and with doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide as adjuvant treatment of operable node-positive BC.

Dr. Ting XU, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Alphamab Oncology commented, "KN026 is a core candidate of our innovative bispecific antibody pipeline, and has shown convincing advantages in safety and efficacy from current clinical studies. There are significant unmet need for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer. We hope, through the collaboration with Sanofi, a global biopharmaceutical leader, to further drive KN026's China and global development strategy, to provide a superior therapeutic solution to Her-2 positive patients."

Pius S. Hornstein, PhD, General Manager General Medicines and Country Lead, Sanofi China commented, "Building on Sanofi's heritage in oncology, we see a significant opportunity to impact the health of breast cancer patients by partnering with Alphamab, a biopharmaceutical leader in China. This strategic partnership also demonstrates Sanofi's ambition to play a more active role in the Chinese healthcare ecosystem, offering more new treatments for the large Chinese population with joint efforts from other leading companies."

Under terms of the agreement, Jiangsu Alphamab and Sanofi will collaborate to evaluate the combination of KN026 and Taxotere® (Docetaxel) for HER2+ breast cancer. Patient enrollment has started for the initial multicenter, open-label study.

About KN026

KN026 is an anti-HER2 bispecific antibody developed by Alphamab Oncology using the proprietary Fc-based heterodimer bispecific platform technology called CRIB (Charge Repulsion Induced Bispecific). KN026 can bind two non-overlapping epitopes of HER2 simultaneously, leading to a dual HER2 signal blockade. In pre-clinical studies, KN026 has demonstrated potentially equivalent or superior efficacy compared with Trastuzumab and Pertuzumab alone or in combination, such as increased binding affinity, as well as better tumor inhibition in HER2-positive tumor cell lines. Additionally, KN026 has also shown inhibitory effect on tumor cells with medium or low HER2 expression or Trastuzumab-resistant cell lines.

KN026 received IND approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) of China and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018. Currently, it is in multiple phase I/II clinical trials in China and phase I clinical trial in the United States. The results of Phase I clinical trials show KN026 has excellent safety, tolerance and potentially superior anti-tumor activity in HER2-positive breast cancer patients who progressed after multiple lines of anti-HER2 treatment.

About Alphamab Oncology

Alphamab Oncology is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on innovative biologics medicine for oncology. On December 12, 2019, the Company was listed in the mainboard of Hong Kong Stock Exchange with stock code 9966.

Alphamab has fully integrated proprietary biologics platforms in bi-specifics and protein engineering. Its highly differentiated in-house pipeline consists of eight anti-cancer drug candidates, four of which have advanced into Phase I – III clinical development phases in China, US and Japan.

The Company also has state-of-the-art manufacturing capability designed and built to meet NMPA and EU/FDA's cGMP standards.Alphamab Oncology is committed to further develop its robust pipeline in oncology/immunology to benefit patients around the world.

Visit http://www.alphamabonc.com for more information.

About Sanofi China

Sanofi is a leading global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. In 1982, Sanofi opened an office in China as one of the first multinational corporations to support China's opening-up and reform. Sanofi China has a diversified business that ranges from pharmaceuticals and human vaccines to consumer healthcare. Sanofi has 12 offices, 4 R&D sites, 3 production sites and 1 digital innovation hub in China. Sanofi is committed to introducing innovative medicines and vaccines in China, and leading digital innovations to serve the broadest base of the Chinese people.

For more information, please visit www.sanofi.cn or subscribe to the Sanofi China official WeChat account: SanofiChina and LinkedIn account: Sanofi.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. Sanofi is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. Sanofi prevents illness with vaccines, provides innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. Sanofi stands by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life

Alphamab Oncology Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements related to our future business and financial performance and future events or developments involving Alphamab Oncology that may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. We may also make forward-looking statements in other reports, in presentations, in material delivered to shareholders and in press releases. In addition, our representatives may from time to time make oral forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the current expectations and certain assumptions of Alphamab Oncology's management and business operation, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Alphamab Oncology's control. These are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates, the absence of guarantee that the product candidates if approved will be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Alphamab Oncology's ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, the impact of cost containment policies and subsequent changes thereto, the average number of shares outstanding and Alphamab Oncology's disclosures. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying expectations not occur or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievements of Alphamab Oncology may (negatively or positively) vary materially from those described explicitly or implicitly in the relevant forward-looking statement. Other than as required by applicable law, Alphamab Oncology undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

