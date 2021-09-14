Alphapals Wins 2021 Good Housekeeping Parenting Award

The Alphapals Set is a functional, yet aesthetic educational tool for children, consisting of 26 plush toy letters of the alphabet that conveniently pack into the Alphapals bag, a comfortable bean bag made for lounging. The sensory toy is made entirely of soft-to-the-touch, machine washable fabrics and comes in four different colorways: rainbow, creamy cream, dove grey, and rhino grey. The natural colorways are designed to blend in with your existing home decor. The Alphapals set is designed to go with your child everywhere from your living room to the playground and makes for the perfect travel companion. Alphapals provides fun and interactive learning experience with a hands-on approach, helping families experience the fun side of learning, teaching colors, letters and simple words. The brand is dedicated to creating a positive impact through imagination, education, kindness, and patience.