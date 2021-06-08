AlphaSense Becomes Exclusive Provider of Citigroup Aftermarket Research to the Corporate Market

NEW YORK, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaSense, the search engine for market intelligence, today announced that equity research from Citigroup, ranked among the top research firms in the world, is now available to corporate professionals, in the aftermarket only, exclusively through the AlphaSense platform.

The partnership represents the most recent addition to Wall Street Insights , a collection that AlphaSense launched last May to provide corporations unprecedented access to a deep pool of research from thousands of expert analysts. Citigroup will join Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, Barclays, UBS, Credit Suisse, Bernstein and dozens of other top-tier brokers that are distributing research through AlphaSense to better serve the corporate market.

An award-winning research institution with more than 400 analysts around the world, Citi Research covers more than 3,250 companies across all sectors. With the power of AlphaSense's AI technology, corporate users can rapidly and accurately extract insights from the entire Citi collection -- indexed, searchable, and all in one place.

"Equity research has historically been underutilized in the corporate market, often due to difficulty of gaining access," says Gavin Skinner, Global COO of Research at Citigroup. "AlphaSense is changing that by coupling access to the most valuable research with powerful AI search technology. We are thrilled to partner with AlphaSense to serve the corporate market, particularly in an environment where access to trustworthy information is critical."

"We are delighted to be selected as the exclusive distributor of Citi Research to the corporate market," says Jack Kokko, CEO of AlphaSense. "Over the past few quarters, our customers have told us that access to equity research has transformed their ability to make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving market. The addition of Citi Research represents an important step on our journey to build the world's most comprehensive research platform so we can extend that value to all knowledge professionals."

AlphaSense powers data-driven decision-making for more than 1,500 leading organizations, including Google, Microsoft, and most of the Fortune 50. Founded in 2011, the company is backed by more than $100M in venture funding and has offices in the U.S., U.K., Finland, and India.

About AlphaSense

AlphaSense is a search engine for market intelligence that transforms how decisions are made by the world's leading corporations and financial institutions. Leveraging AI and NLP technology, AlphaSense enables knowledge professionals to extract insights in seconds from thousands of previously disparate business data sources, including company filings, event transcripts, news and trade journals, and equity research. Founded in 2011 and backed by investors including Innovation Endeavors and Soros Fund Management, AlphaSense is on a mission to empower organizations to make data-driven decisions with confidence. For more, visit www.alpha-sense.com .

About Citi Research

Citi Research focuses on delivering the highest quality company, sector, economic and geographic insights. The unit includes equity and fixed income research, economic and market analysis, and product-specific analysis to help individual and institutional clients navigate a complex global marketplace. Citi Research is committed to maintaining the highest level of independence and objectivity in its proprietary products and insights. For more, visit https://www.citi.com/mss/solutions/citi-research/

