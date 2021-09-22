Alphia Gains Top Talent to Increase Procurement and Supply Chain Power

DENVER, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphia, the leading custom manufacturer of super-premium pet food in the U.S., is focusing on supply chain and procurement challenges like no one else in the industry. As COVID continues to disrupt the supply chain for many manufacturers across the globe, experts predict it will take several years to work through these challenges. Alphia has added one of the top leaders in the pet industry, Cindy Yakich, Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), to face the supply chain challenge head-on.

"Investing in industry leading talent in procurement and supply chain is one of the ways we're strengthening our commitment to our customer's success, our efficiencies in the supply chain, and our ability to scale for the future," said David McLain, CEO of Alphia.

In her new role, Yakich will lead the procurement teams for Alphia and LANI, Alphia's ingredient milling company, where she will be focused on procurement strategies and managing supplier relationships to provide ongoing value to customers. "Cindy's stellar reputation and procurement expertise will be invaluable to helping us execute Alphia's supply chain strategy for delivering better and more comprehensive solutions to our customers," says McLain.

Cindy Yakich comes from Chewy, as the Sr. Director of Proprietary Brands Sourcing and R&D for Consumables and Healthcare. Previously, she held supply chain and procurement roles with The J.M. Smucker Company, Big Heart Pet, Del Monte and Heinz.

About Alphia

Alphia® is the leading custom manufacturer of super-premium pet food in the U.S., manufacturing more than one billion pounds of dry, canned, and baked pet food and treats annually.

Customers choose Alphia as their trusted partner for offering unparalleled marketplace intelligence, providing research and development expertise, and delivering the safest, highest quality products on shelf. Alphia's decades of leadership remains focused on safety, quality and consistently delivering growth for its customers, its employees, and their communities.

Alphia has 10 manufacturing facilities nationwide and is also the parent company of LANI, a world-class ingredient milling solutions provider, and Veracity, a logistics company providing warehousing, transportation, and distribution services. Combined, Alphia offers its partners complete farm-to-bowl custom solutions.

For more information, visit www.alphia.com.

SOURCE Alphia

Related Links

www.alphia.com

