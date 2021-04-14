Alphia Names Barbara Hicks as CHRO

DENVER, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alphia™, a leading custom pet food manufacturer in the U.S., recently named Barbara Hicks as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). In this role, Hicks is charged with leading the Human Resources organization focusing on talent management, leadership development and total rewards. She will play a large role in defining the culture that will support our large-scale growth as the industry leader within the super-premium pet food industry.

"This new leadership role is essential as we continue to grow an organization focused on employee engagement and talent acquisition," says Dave McLain, CEO, Alphia. "Barbara will be a great addition to the executive leadership team. She brings a unique point of view that will accelerate the great talent work we have been doing to solidify Alphia as an employer of choice."

Hicks comes to Alphia with a wealth of experience in human resources, organizational effectiveness, talent development, employee engagement and culture. Hicks most recently served as the Chief Human Resources Officer for APC Automotive Technologies, LLC where she led the overall human resources and talent strategy for the company. Prior to that she held various positions leading Human Resource organizations for Kaman Fluid Power and Kaman Automation, Sierra Cedar, Arcadis and Gates Corporation.

About Alphia

Alphia is the leading custom manufacturer of super-premium pet food in the U.S., manufacturing more than one billion pounds of dry, canned and baked pet food and treats annually. Customers choose Alphia as their trusted partner for offering unparalleled marketplace intelligence, providing research and development expertise, and delivering the safest, highest quality products on shelf. Alphia's decades of leadership remain focused on safety, quality and consistently delivering growth for its customers, its employees and their communities. Alphia has 10 manufacturing facilities nationwide and is also the parent company of LANI, a world-class ingredient milling solutions provider, and Veracity, a logistics company providing warehousing, transportation and distribution services. Combined, Alphia offers its partners complete farm-to-bowl custom solutions. For more information, visit www.alphia.com.

Press Contact

Patty Pologruto

[email protected]

484-225-1609

SOURCE Alphia