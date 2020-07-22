Alpine 4 Technologies (ALPP) Expects to Report Q2 2020 Revenue Growth of 36% over Q2 2019

PHOENIX, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (OTCQB: ALPP) announced today that it is providing preliminary guidance for its Q2 2020 sales. The company expects to report for the period ending Q2 2020 sales of $8.8 million, which is revenue growth of approximately 36% over Q2 2019.

Kent B. Wilson, Alpine 4 CEO, had this to say: "With limited access to labor and other restrictions of COVID-19, Q2 represented one of the most challenging quarters in our history. The PPP program was the catalyst that allowed us to continue to move forward, hire employees back that were furloughed, and set us up to grab work as it came back in late May and early June. Alpine 4 is the embodiment of 'Americana.' Our products and services are made in the USA and we are proud of it!"

About Alpine 4 Technologies: Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Four principles at the core of our business are Synergy. Innovation. Drive. Excellence. At Alpine 4, we believe synergistic innovation drives excellence. By anchoring these words to our combined experience and capabilities, we can aggressively pursue opportunities within and across vertical markets. We deliver solutions that not only drive industry standards but also increase value for our shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements: The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

