Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) Reveals its Latest Acquisition, Deluxe Sheet Metal, Inc

About Deluxe Sheet Metal: Deluxe is a company that has been in business for over 45 years, specializing in all aspects of Commercial and Industrial Sheet Metal installations. Servicing top research institutions like the University of Norte Dame and large companies like GE, Deluxe is the go-to company for complex thermal and HVAC design in their region.

Completed in 2004, Deluxe's facility is home to a 59,000-square-foot building purposefully tucked away into a hillside on South Bend's northwest side. Within their building is a 35,000 square foot fabrication shop filled with skilled Union craftsmen and some of the latest in modern equipment and advanced technologies giving Deluxe the abilities to meet some of the most arduous demands of today's complex construction projects. The facility is one of the most modern operations in the area.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, had this to say: "We're excited about adding Deluxe to the Alpine 4 family. The addition of Deluxe will have an immediate impact on Q4 revenue. Deluxe is expected to play a significant role as a Stabilizer in the Alpine 4 umbrella of companies. Also, the Deluxe transaction has some very compelling strategic and financial benefits:

First, even though our subsidiaries are separate functioning entities, they can share in the benefits of being a part of the Alpine 4 family. The combined ownership of Deluxe and Morris Sheet Metal expands our geographic reach and overall scale as a company. The addition of Deluxe's service footprint in key geographies of; Northwest Indiana , Chicago, IL and Southwest Michigan combined with MORRIS's presence in Fort Wayne, IN and its geographical footprint Ohio , enhances Alpine 4's existing offering platform and market density. This acquisition will better insulate both MORRIS and DELUXE against hostile competition and allow both companies to thrive even more with a bundling of their competitive advantages.

Second, this Enhances their combined Customer Base and Product Offerings. Deluxe has a unique and well-defined customer base including the University of Norte Dame , and is considered a leader in the development of high-tech construction services. The combined portfolio of proprietary brands broadens Alpine 4's offering.

Last, Significant Synergistic Opportunities are realized. Alpine 4 expects to achieve approximately $1.4 million in annual run-rate cost synergies. Cost synergies have been identified primarily in the procurement of materials (especially with spiral ductwork), operations and logistics."

Deluxe Sheet Metal Intro Video: https://youtu.be/blC_VOqakPA

About Alpine 4 Technologies:



Alpine 4 Technologies, Ltd. (ALPP) is a publicly traded conglomerate that is acquiring businesses that fit into its disruptive DSF business model of Drivers, Stabilizers, and Facilitators. At Alpine 4 we understand the nature of how technology and innovation can accentuate a business. Our focus is on how the adaptation of new technologies even in brick and mortar businesses can drive innovation. We also believe that our holdings should benefit synergistically from each other and that the ability to have collaboration across varying industries can spawn new ideas and create fertile ground for competitive advantages. This unique perspective has culminated in the development of our Blockchain enabled Enterprise Business Operating System called SPECTRUMebos.

Forward-Looking Statements:



The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

