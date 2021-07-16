Alpine 4's, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, Demonstrated its G1 and US-1 Airframes to Several US Based Energy and Mining Customers

PHOENIX, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine 4 Holdings' (OTCQB: ALPP), a leading operator and owner of small market businesses, announces that its subsidiary, Vayu Aerospace Corporation, has successfully demonstrated its G1 and US-1 airframes to several customers in the Energy and Mining industries.

The event was held in a remote location outside of Terra Heute, Indiana. This specific location was chosen to showcase the capabilities of the G1 and US-1 airframes working within an integrated patch of energy production, generation, and transmission systems. In all cases, both the G1 and US-1 demonstrated their superior flight time, agility to work in tight spaces (i.e., power lines and electricity transformers) while covering a great distance between energy generation locations. In addition, the US-1 displayed its ability to work within a network of natural gas production wells. Tom Hite of ACTeQ, a 3D seismic survey planning, and operational software firm and one of the event attendees, has several natural gas production lines that run through this property. US-1, armed with its FLIR thermal camera, hovered over the site capturing the thermal signature created by these wells. This served as an excellent opportunity for real-world, on-site validation of Vayu's product suite for fellow energy and mining attendees.

The attendees of the event included over 30 guests from a variety of companies, including Alcoa, Peabody Energy, Hoosier Energy, AES IP&L (formerly Indianapolis Power and Light), CountryMark, and Silversmith Data.

Kent B. Wilson, CEO of Alpine 4, commented, "Monday the 12th was a pivotal day for Vayu Aerospace Corporation to showcase not only its unique airframes but the level of talent being brought on to this team. Several attendees expressed that our airframes would revolutionize their current work environment by reducing the time taken to perform cumbersome and laborious tasks. A few attendees, who currently use drones in their work process, commented that their current drones would require up to six battery changes to complete their typical inspection. However, with US-1's incredible flight time, those tasks could be done in one charge cycle. It was also noted that our drones could remove many of the dangerous tasks performed by helicopter pilots inspecting powerlines. This demo illustrates the countless civilian applications currently underutilized while the drone economy is still in its infancy."

TK Eppley, President of Vayu Aerospace Corporation, had this to say: "What a great opportunity to demonstrate the capabilities of the US-1 & G1 airframes. It was the perfect venue to hear from our energy sector partners regarding what's important to them, learn about their use cases, and share the capabilities and vision for the future at Vayu Aerospace Corp."

Source: Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.



Ian Kantrowitz

VP of IR

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Statements:

The information disclosed in this press release is made as of the date hereof and reflects Alpine 4 most current assessment of its historical financial performance. Actual financial results filed with the SEC may differ from those contained herein due to timing delays between the date of this release and confirmation of final audit results. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements including, without limitation, the risks, uncertainties, including the uncertainties surrounding the current market volatility, and other factors the Company identifies from time to time in its filings with the SEC. Although Alpine 4 believes that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate and, as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date hereof, and Alpine 4 disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements for subsequent events.

SOURCE Alpine 4 Holdings, Inc.

