Alpine Advanced Materials Names Roger Raley President

DALLAS, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Advanced Materials has named Roger Raley as President. Raley, an international executive with deep roots in the defense and commercial aerospace markets, takes the helm at Alpine as the company experiences growth fueled by burgeoning demand for HX5™, its military aviation grade thermoplastic nanocomposite.

Raley joins Alpine from TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway Company, where he led its Military and Aerospace Business Unit as Vice President, shepherding the $460 million segment through dramatic revenue and market share growth. With more than two decades of experience helping deliver solutions that improve complex defense and commercial global supply chains, Raley is ideally suited to the new role at Alpine.

"Every day, the commercial space, aerospace, and defense companies we're working with seem to find new ways they can use HX5 to save fuel and reduce carbon emissions with lightweight and strong components," said Joe D'Cruz, Executive Chairman of Alpine Advanced Materials. "Roger is the perfect fit to assume the lead, ensuring these superior custom-engineered parts find their way into the right global supply chains."

Holding the exclusive global license to HX5, which was developed by Lockheed Martin Skunk Works®, Alpine works with companies to design and manufacture stronger and lighter components. Engineered to replace machined aerospace-grade aluminum at half the weight, HX5 represents more than a decade of testing and validation with an R&D investment of over $50 million. In test after test, it has demonstrated the ability to withstand the most demanding applications, and is certified for use in jet fighters, high-speed helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, amphibious transport vehicles, rockets, and satellites.

Before TTI, Raley spent nearly 14 years at Arrow Electronics, Inc., prior to which he earned his B.S. in Industrial Distribution from Texas A&M University. He will office out of Alpine's new 22,000-square-foot office in downtown Dallas at the historic South Side on Lamar building.

Alpine Advanced Materials is a leading expert in the design and manufacture of custom-engineered parts and products for the world's most demanding aerospace, defense, energy, space, and outdoor applications. The company commercializes high-performance materials originally developed and qualified by top defense contractors, including its flagship HX5™ military aviation grade thermoplastic nanocomposite.

Engineered to replace machined aluminum, HX5 has been both tested and proven against the harshest environments in the world. HX5 is currently in use on jet fighters, high-speed helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles, amphibious transport vehicles, rockets, and satellites, and is highly adaptable without sacrificing strength or performance. Its customization and unrivaled manufacturability here in the U.S. combined with its high tolerance and dimensional stability make it an ideal alternative to the cost and production challenges associated with aluminum.

www.alpineadvancedmaterials.com

