Alpine Announces Passing Of Co-Founder And President Samuel Lieber

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Woods, L.P., and it's affiliates Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC and Saxon Woods Advisors, LLC, are deeply saddened to announce that Samuel Lieber, it's co-founder and President, passed away unexpectedly on June 21, 2019. The entire Alpine family mourns his untimely passing, and along with our management team, employees and clients extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones.

At Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC and Saxon Woods Advisors LLC our core goals, like those of our shareholders, continues to be building and preserving wealth. We believe we have the experience and keen insight to guide client portfolios through the complexities of today's global financial markets.

