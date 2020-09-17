Alpine Banks of Colorado to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com September 24th

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpine Banks of Colorado (OTCQX:ALPIB), based in Glenwood Springs, CO, focused on community banking throughout Colorado, today announced that Tom Kenning, Chief Administration Officer and Eric Gardey, Chief Financial Officer, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on September 24th.

DATE: Thursday, September 24th

TIME: 2:00 PM – 2:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/31yI3Qk

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Total assets as of June 30, 2020 exceeded $4.6 billion

exceeded YTD ROA through June 30, 2020 of 1.14%

of 1.14% YTD ROE through June 30, 2020 of 13.48%

of 13.48% 2020 YTD Net Interest Margin of 4.26%

Private placement of $50 million in fixed-to-floating subordinated notes in June 2020

About Alpine Banks of Colorado

Alpine Banks of Colorado, through its wholly owned subsidiary Alpine Bank, is a $4.7 billion, employee-owned organization founded in 1973 with headquarters in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. With 40 banking offices across Colorado, Alpine Bank employs more than 750 people and serves more than 145,000 customers with personal, business, wealth management, mortgage and electronic banking services. Alpine Bank has a 5-star rating for financial strength by BauerFinancial, Inc., the nation's leading bank rating firm. The 5-star rating is BauerFinancial's highest rating for financial institutions. Learn more at www.alpinebank.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

