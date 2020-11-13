AlpVision to offer free of charge security feature to protect COVID-19 relevant medicines against counterfeiting

To do so, AlpVision will provide pharmaceutical companies and their suppliers with all necessary tools to deploy the Cryptoglyph on their packaging. The AlpVision Cryptoglyph is a digital security feature which can be implemented and deployed within just a few weeks. The Cryptoglyph is invisible to the human eye and authentication of a product protected with a Cryptoglyph is done using a regular smartphone. Securing of packaging with a Cryptoglyph is very easy as it neither changes the standard production process, nor requires additional consumables. In addition, the smartphone applications connect to AlpVision's Brand Monitoring System (BMS), a centralized server platform through which pharmaceutical companies are able to monitor in real-time product authentication activities and gain important insight into counterfeiting activities.

The "AlpVision COVID-19 Initiative" starts on November 13th, 2020, and subscription will run for an initial period of three months. Participating companies will be able to protect their COVID-19 relevant products with zero additional cost for the authentication feature. AlpVision will provide this service gratuitously until the pandemic is officially declared as ended by the World Health Organization. Companies interested in participating in the initiative are invited to contact AlpVision. More information can be found online at www.alpvision.com/Covid/.

AlpVision was founded in 2001 and is the world's leader in digital anti-counterfeiting technologies for product authentication and counterfeit protection. AlpVision's digital anti-counterfeiting solutions for product authentication are applicable to a wide variety of items, including packaging and labelling, plastic and metal products, and high-value documents. AlpVision anti-counterfeiting solutions are commercialized worldwide under license agreements as entirely customizable turnkey computerized systems. Today AlpVision protects over 30 billion of products each year. More information is available at www.alpvision.com. Join us on LinkedIn and follow us on Twitter.

Cryptoglyph and AlpVision are registered trademarks of AlpVision SA. Smart Embossing, AlpVision Fingerprint® and Krypsos are trademarks of AlpVision SA.

