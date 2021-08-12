Alta Resources recognized by Forbes amongst best mid-sized employers in 2021 list

NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alta Resources Corp., a global customer service outsourcing company supporting Fortune 500 companies, was named No. 188 on Forbes' 2021 list for Best Mid-Sized Employers.

In the face of a global pandemic many companies had to navigate unforeseen challenges while operating during unprecedented times. For Alta Resources, this meant transitioning 100% of its workforce to work-from-home while delivering continued results for its customers and, equally as important, keeping its employees engaged.

"It is an honor to be recognized by Forbes, made even more special because we were nominated by our employees," said Jim Beré, Alta Resources chairman and CEO. "At Alta, people come first. We care about our employees because Alta's business is a relationship business, and we know that happy, fulfilled people will give our clients the best service. Through our partnership with Gallup, we have made a significant investment in resources to further engaging our workforce. This recognition is affirmation of that investment."

Over the last 26 years, Alta has developed a unique culture, one of care and passion, driven by its Guiding Principles. This culture has enabled Alta to grow to over 4,000 employees spread across 12 sites globally.

"We are successful because of the strong, lasting relationships we build with each other, those we serve and our business partners, some of whom have been with Alta for over 20 years. We truly appreciate this honor and will continue to live our Relationship Guiding Principle by putting our people first," said Beré.

Alta Resources headquarters and fulfillment center is in Neenah, Wisconsin, and additional locations are in Brea, California; Fort Myers, Florida; Pasig City, Philippines; Belize City, Belize; and Mexico City, Mexico.

