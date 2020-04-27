Altair Acquisitions Acquires Wildtree, Healthy Alternative Meal Solution Company

FRISCO, Texas, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair Acquisitions, LLC ("Altair") announced today that it has acquired all of the material assets of Wildtree, Inc., a manufacturer of organic and allergen-sensitive spices, oils, mixes, sauces, and meal replacement products. Wildtree, Inc., originally founded in 1999, has been providing flavorful, healthy, all-natural products and meal solutions to customers for more than two decades. Wildtree is and will continue to be headquartered and conduct manufacturing in Lincoln, Rhode Island. The purchase will allow Wildtree to grow its product offerings and expand into new markets where customers seek gluten-free, low-sugar, vegetarian, kosher and organic options.

"The timing is perfect for an investment in an organization like Wildtree," said Erik Toth, Chief Executive Officer of Altair Acquisitions. "Consumers are increasingly focused on healthful eating, and Wildtree makes it easier to provide these options to their families every day." Wildtree's product line includes spice blends, seasonings, rubs, sauces, marinades, oils, and dressings. Most Wildtree products are certified Organic, Non-GMO or Kosher. He went on to say, "The company is benefiting substantially from the trend towards subscription-based product delivery and online retailing of innovative food products. We plan to leverage that in significant ways."

"We couldn't be more excited about having the Wildtree brand and its products as part of the Altair portfolio of companies," said Michael Gilkenson, Chief Operating Officer of Wildtree. "For over 20 years, Wildtree has given health-conscious families nutritious options to make mealtime special by staying true to our ingredient transparency philosophy. With Altair's investment, the organization will continue its presence in the market and can look to a future of innovation and growth."

"Our plan includes partnering with legacy sales representatives and customers that effectively built the original business, and who we enthusiastically embrace as part of the future of the business, to continue the culture of excellence that has been a hallmark of Wildtree's product offering and customer experience model for many years," said Tracy Williams, Chief Investment Officer of Altair. "The value creation opportunity for the company's new investors is substantial due to the thoughtful deployment of growth capital, alongside the expansion of historical revenue streams and diversification of Wildtree's distribution outlets."

Larx Advisors served as the financial advisor, Knighton Stone as legal counsel, and Richey May as tax advisor on the transaction.

About Wildtree Holdings, LLC

Wildtree Holdings, LLC produces meal solutions for busy families. The products accommodate a variety of dietary restrictions and preferences, including gluten-free, low-sugar, vegetarian, vegan, kosher and organic options. Wildtree has been in business for over 20 years and is headquartered in Lincoln, Rhode Island. For Wildtree's latest innovations and products, visit www.wildtree.com. If you are interested in becoming a brand ambassador, visit www.wildtree.com/join.

About Larx Advisors

Larx Advisors, a portfolio company of Altair, was founded in 2017 to provide business transformation services to middle-market companies. The combined firms deliver a unique value proposition to the marketplace in the form of the distinctive collaboration of capital and cross-functional execution. Larx has become an essential partner to private equity firms that are focused on faster, higher-quality execution of value-creating initiatives within their portfolio companies, including pre-acquisition planning, due diligence, post-acquisition integration, optimization, restructuring, and sell-side support. For more information, visit www.larxadvisors.com.

About Altair Acquisitions, LLC

Altair is an alternative asset investment firm focusing on the lower middle-market with the primary objective of yielding above-market returns for our investors. We believe in a very different approach to the value creation of direct private investments in operating companies within the lower middle-market. Our investment philosophy is guided and shepherded by entrepreneurial founders and lead executives with significant operating experience who are willing to challenge conventional thinking with innovative insights. For more information, visit www.altairacquisitions.com.

Altair Acquisitions

Tracy Williams

Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

(678) 462-9926

