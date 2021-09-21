Altair Names TrueInsight to Altair Channel Partner Program, Expanding Reach in U.S.

TROY, Mich., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR), the global leader converging simulation, HPC, and AI, signed a new channel partner agreement with TrueInsight, based in Sandy, UT. TrueInsight will exclusively offer Altair's simulation, data analytics, and AI software solutions.

With deep roots in structural, manufacturing, and electromagnetics analysis, TrueInsight will manage middle market customer relationships end-to-end – from strategic sales to robust technical support.

"We are thrilled to welcome TrueInsight to our channel partner community," said Jason Napolitano, senior vice president, Americas, Altair. "This partnership will accelerate the growth for both organizations, while offering our customers the solutions and tailored support they need to grow their business."

Founded by a group of well-known and respected industry veterans with more than 25 years of experience selling to U.S. SMBs, TrueInsight was established after identifying a need to specialize in selling Altair's best-in-class software and to support Altair customers differently.

"We saw a need to offer dedicated resources to selling the Altair portfolio and providing world-class, customized support for Altair customers," said Joel Thomas, chief executive officer, TrueInsight. "Our decades of experience selling engineering and validation-based solutions combined with Altair's best-in-class software solutions will help our customers take their innovations to the next level."

Altair's channel partner community is actively expanding globally to reach all industries and regions. For more information, please visit https://www.altair.com/partners/.

About Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR)

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing (HPC), and artificial intelligence (AI). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

