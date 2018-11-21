Altair Semiconductor and JIG-SAW Partner on LTE-Enabled Sensors for Industrial IoT

HOD HASHARON, Israel, November 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Altair Semiconductor (www.altair-semi.com), a leading provider of cellular IoT chipsets, announced today it has partnered with JIG-SAW Inc. (jig-saw.com ), a leading provider of A&A (Auto sensor-ing and Auto Direction) solutions for IoT, to develop LTE-enabled sensors for a wide variety of global industrial IoT applications.

The partnership combines Altair's dual-mode Cat-M/NB-IoT ALT1250 chipset with JIG-SAW's software control technology to enable developers to create new IoT business models that can drive new efficiencies across their organizations. Potential market applications include IoT sensors for warehouse site management, equipment monitoring, logistics, and more.

"We are pleased to partner with Altair Semiconductor to bring end-to-end, power and cost-optimized LTE-connected solutions to IoT users around the world," said Hiroto Ozaki, Chief Operating Officer of JIG-SAW. "The IoT market is expanding rapidly, and enabling control not only via the cloud, but also within the modem chip layer, offers significant value for IoT users by providing high monitoring quality and stabilized, consistent services."

The collaboration will enable users with connected IoT devices to control and monitor individual devices and their statuses at all times via a modem chip connection. Additionally, auto-control services will enable users to address alerts in a timely manner.

"Because Wi-Fi is not always feasible or efficient for many industrial IoT applications, cellular is a strategic alternative for reliable, secure and low-cost connectivity to the cloud," said Ilan Reingold, VP of Business Development and Marketing for Altair Semiconductor. "We are excited to collaborate with JIG-SAW to bring the most secure and effective LTE-enabled solutions to the global industrial sensors market."

The integration will be demonstrated by JIG-SAW this month at re:Invent 2018 , the Amazon Web Services annual user conference, in Las Vegas from November 26-30. The service is scheduled to launch in the Spring of 2019.

About Altair Semiconductor

Altair Semiconductor, a Sony Group Company, is a leading provider of LTE chipsets for IoT. The company's flagship ALT1250 is the smallest and most highly integrated LTE Cat-M and NB-IoT chipset, featuring ultra-low power consumption, hardware-based security and a carrier-grade integrated SIM. Altair partners with leading global OEMs and ODMs, including Sierra Wireless, Murata and WNC, to provide low-power and cost-efficient modules for a range of industrial and consumer IoT applications such as trackers, smart meters, wearables and vehicle telematics. Altair's chipsets have been commercially deployed on the world's most advanced LTE networks, including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, Softbank, KDDI and China Mobile.

For more information, visit www.altair-semi.com . Follow Altair on Twitter: @AltairSemi

About JIG-SAW

JIG-SAW INC. provides auto sensor-ing and auto direction (A&A) services in Japan and internationally. The company offers end to end IoT data control service by A&A, including hardware and software, and signal control core technologies. It also provides HW, SIM, and DSP technologies that enable A&A of data sources; and edge boards, GW, routers, and networking equipment. In addition, the company develops server-dedicated Linux OS; and provides an automatic operation service, as well as value-added system monitoring and management services. Further, it provides Puzzle, a monitoring system. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. www.jig-saw.com/en

Media/Analyst Contact:

Finn Partners Israel for Altair Semiconductor

Goel Jasper

Email: goel.jasper@finnpartners.com

Twitter: @goeljasper

+1-929-222-8002

JIG-SAW INC.

IR Team

+81-3-6635-6657

SOURCE Altair Semiconductor and JIG-SAW