Altamura Distilleries Wins Two More Gold Medals; Announces Participation in Cortina Cocktail Weekend

OSTUNI, BR, Italy, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altamura Distilleries, a producer of premium spirits made from the unique wheat of Altamura, Italy has won two more impressive awards. Altamura's Vodka received a Gold Medal Award from the DB Asia Winter Tasting 2022 in the Premium Category, and their vodka bottle was awarded a Gold Medal by The Spirits Business' Design & Packaging Masters.

Altamura Vodka Bottle Altamura Vodka for the perfect martini

"We are thrilled to have our vodka recognized again for its quality and unique mouthfeel; this is our fourth gold medal since introducing the product earlier this year," said Frank Grillo, Altamura managing director. "We are also delighted to have received a gold medal for the design of our vodka bottle. The credit goes to our design firm, Imature Agency who combined one of the prominent symbols of the city of Altamura, the famous lions of her cathedral, with the most representative colors of Puglia."

"We love our bottle and how it expresses the feel of Puglia, but we are even prouder of the qualities of the unique vodka inside it," Grillo continued. "It expresses the terroir of Altamura with a smooth and luxurious finish."

Altamura Distilleries is also pleased to announce its participation in Cortina Cocktail Weekend, where they will partner with some of the most important venues in this storied Italian mountain town to present their vodka in a variety of unique and creative cocktails. You can learn more about the event at https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/eventi/cortina-cocktail-weekend-2022.

The Spirits Business is the only dedicated international spirits magazine and website in the world. More information at https://www.thespiritsbusiness.com/.

Global Wine Masters is one of the largest awards programs by the The Drinks Business, the world's leading magazine for the wine and spirits trade. More information at https://www.globalwinemasters.com.

About Altamura Distilleries

Based in Ostuni BR, Italy, Altamura Distilleries is what can happen when three Americans decide to act on their lifelong dream of moving to Italy. Our love of warm weather, beaches, and life led us to Puglia, a special region in the south of Italy. Our love of food led us to discover Pane di Altamura, a traditional bread from the Puglia region. And our love of all things distilled led us to realize that an amazing loaf of bread is just an amazing bottle of vodka, gin, or whiskey waiting to happen. We believe that our origin is in Puglia and we are there to live our dream. For more information visit https://www.altamuradistilleries.com/en/.

