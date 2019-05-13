Altech Honors Digi-Key with 2018 Sales Achievement Award

Altech Corporation supplies a broad range of components and devices used for industrial control, instrumentation, medical, and automation applications. Their products range from enclosures to timers to power suppliers and more.

Altech's products meet UL and international standards and are RoHS and REACH compliant.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 8.7 million products, with over 1.7 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

