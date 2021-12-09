SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alter Eco Foods launched a brand new chocolate collection that combines their high-quality dark chocolate bars with their fan-favorite, decadent truffles: Truffle Thins™Dark Chocolate Bars . Made with a 60% cacao shell and clean, organic ingredients, these bars completely reinvent chocolate truffles as an everyday indulgence for mindful eaters and sweet tooths alike.

Alter Eco Reinvents Clean Indulgence with New Truffle Thins Dark Chocolate Bars

Alter Eco's Truffle Thins come in four classic truffle flavors: Classic Dark , Salted Caramel , Mint Crème and Silk Velvet . Each melt-in-your-mouth truffle filling is made with pure organic ingredients including coconut oil, cocoa butter, raw cane sugar and all natural flavors. Truffle Thins are free of palm oil, gluten, fake sugars, soy ingredients, emulsifiers and preservatives. They are everything you love about a classic chocolate truffle and a rich dark chocolate bar in one — made only with the cleanest, simplest ingredients.

"Love for our dark chocolate bars and truffles grows by the day, so we thought: why not put the two together?" said Alter Eco CEO Mike Forbes. "Our team found a way to create a product expressly for our consumer that is not only delicious, but stays true to Alter Eco's mission of going beyond organic to support restoration of forest ecosystems where cacao grows."

Alter Eco's new Truffle Thins are available now online at www.alterecofoods.com with an SRP of $3.79 per 2.8-oz. bar.

About Alter Eco®

Alter Eco ® is a chocolate-centric food company that helps mitigate climate change through regenerative agriculture and carbon sequestration. Alter Eco is dedicated to pioneering a better way of doing business as a force for change by practicing a full-circle approach to sustainability throughout its operations and supply chain through four pillars: producing only organic and non-GMO foods with regenerative farming practices, creating minimal waste by working towards 100 percent compostable packaging, sourcing using Fair Trade principles, and in-setting carbon emissions by means of large-scale reforestation/conservation programs in the cooperatives that produce its crops. These principles are entwined with Alter Eco's commitment to the highest quality ingredients and taste in all of its products, available in North America, Australia and Canada. All Alter Eco products are USDA Certified Organic, Fair Trade, Climate Neutral Certified, non-GMO and Certified Gluten-Free (excluding Dark Salt & Malt). For more information about Alter Eco, please visit www.alterecofoods.com .

