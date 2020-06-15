AlterG, Inc. Announces Settlement of Federal Trade Secrets Lawsuit

FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AlterG, Inc. announced today the dismissal of its federal trade secret and breach of contract lawsuit against Boost Treadmills LLC and three former employees, pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement. The action filed by AlterG in December 2018 alleged misappropriation of AlterG intellectual property and breach of employee confidentiality agreements in connection with Differential Air Pressure ("DAP") treadmill technology. AlterG is the world leader and innovator of DAP treadmill technology used by leading professional sports teams, university athletic programs, and physical rehabilitation facilities worldwide. Charles Remsberg, CEO of AlterG, stated, "AlterG is committed to protecting its intellectual property and is pleased we were able to achieve a settlement to dismiss the lawsuit."

AlterG develops gravity-defying technology to enable people to recover from injuries and regain mobility. Our patented Differential Air Pressure technology redefines what's possible in rehabilitation and athletic training by using air to decrease a person's bodyweight while increasing mobility to improve athletic recovery, physical rehabilitation, and management of chronic conditions.

