Alterity Receives Non-Compliance Notice Regarding NASDAQ Minimum Bid Price Requirement

MELBOURNE, Australia and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alterity Therapeutics Limited (ASX:ATH,NASDAQ:ATHE) has received notification from the Listing Qualifications Department of NASDAQ advising the Company that it is currently non-compliant with NASDAQ's requirement that listed securities maintain a minimum bid price of $US1.00 per share on NASDAQ as outlined in the NASDAQ Listing Rules.

Alterity has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (until August 3, 2020) to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the 180 day compliance period, the closing bid price per ADS is at least $US1.00 for at least ten consecutive business days, NASDAQ will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed.

The NASDAQ notification has no effect at this time on the listing of the Company's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and the ADSs will continue to trade uninterrupted on NASDAQ under the symbol "ATHE". The Company's ordinary shares which are traded on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX") under the symbol "ATH" are in full compliance with ASX listing requirements and are completely independent of the NASDAQ listing. Alterity's management intends to actively monitor the bid price for its ADSs and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the NASDAQ minimum bid price requirement.

In the event Alterity does not regain compliance, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar days' extension to regain compliance. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The NASDAQ Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary. If the NASDAQ staff concludes that the Company will not be able to cure the deficiency or if the Company is otherwise not eligible, the Company's ADSs will be subject to delisting by NASDAQ.

Alterity's lead candidate, PBT434, is the first of a new generation of small molecules designed to inhibit the aggregation of pathological proteins implicated in neurodegeneration. PBT434 has been shown to reduce abnormal accumulation of α-synuclein and tau proteins in animal models of disease by restoring normal iron balance in the brain. In this way, it has excellent potential to treat various forms of atypical Parkinsonism such as Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP).

