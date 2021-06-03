Alterna Equity Partners Announces Launch of Inaugural Private Equity Fund

AEP focuses on control and non-control investments in lower middle market companies in the United States. The strategy will build upon the principals' experience investing in lower middle market founder- and family-owned businesses, targeting companies with under $10 million in EBITDA primarily throughout the southern and southeastern United States. AEP seeks to partner with entrepreneurs to continue to scale their businesses, investing between $5 million and $20 million in equity per transaction. The Firm is actively evaluating new investments and welcomes any investment opportunities that fit its criteria.

"We are excited and eager to begin executing on our differentiated strategy to partner with founders and management teams for the next phase of growth," said Rob Konrad, AEP's founder and managing partner.

AEP is an affiliated entity of Alterna Financial, which serves as the sole or majority owner of several leading financial services businesses in the private equity, specialty finance, and family office industries with oversight of approximately $1.5 billion in assets.

None of the statements herein is part of an offering of securities or solicitation in connection with the sale of securities.

About Alterna Equity Partners

Alterna Equity Partners is a private equity firm based in South Florida focused on making control and non-control investments in lower middle market U.S. companies. We seek stable, established companies and back strong management teams that are poised for growth. Our differentiated strategy is centered on the long-standing focus on founder- or family-owned mid-size businesses (typically from $15-100 million in enterprise value) and a deep understanding and appreciation of the unique challenges and opportunities such businesses present. To learn more, please visit www.alternaequitypartners.com.

For information, contact:



Rob Konrad

Managing Partner



Casey Swercheck

Partner

Danny Speake

Principal

[email protected]

SOURCE Alterna Equity Partners

Related Links

https://alternaequitypartners.com/

